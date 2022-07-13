ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I would obviously answer the GOAT, but…”: Rob Gronkowski explains how he’ll respond if he gets a call from Tom Brady to join him at the Bucs once again

By Shubham Bhargava
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Not long ago, the superstar of the game announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. After 11 seasons in the league that comprised of four Super Bowl titles, four First-team All-Pro, and a plethora...

SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
Florida Football
Florida Sports
Football
FOX Sports

Has Bill Belichick recovered from Tom Brady's departure? | THE HERD

The New England Patriots traded former No. 1 pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick. With no No. 1 WR and more draft picks not living up to expectations, more questions raise about Bill Belichick in the post-Tom Brady era. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Harry trade is another sign that Belichick and the Patriots' offense have yet to recover from TB12's departure.
NFL
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
Popculture

Miami Dolphins Prepared to Offer Super Bowl Champion Coach $100 Million Contract

The Miami Dolphins were ready to make a huge move in order to become a champion. As reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were set to offer former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton a $100 million contract to coach the team. It would have been the second known $100 million contract in NFL history with the first being, Jon Gruden, with the Oakland Raiders, according to CBS Sports.
NFL
Tom Brady
Mike Reiss
Rob Gronkowski
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Very Interested In Donovan Mitchell, Could Send Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, And Future Picks

Ever since the Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert, there has been speculation on how it would impact the future of Donovan Mitchell. While a breakup of Utah's two biggest stars in recent time was inevitable, the Jazz mainly just got back a massive haul of draft picks and some role players, which led many to believe a rebuild is on the cards.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Jay Williams Says It's No Big Deal That Ja Morant Thinks He Could Cook Michael Jordan: "I Know It's 'Black Jesus'... MJ Has Lost At Things Before."

Ja Morant is one of the most explosive athletes in today's NBA, a prolific scorer, and a budding superstar in the league. While most fans can't help but love Ja's game, a number of them have taken issue at times with the things he says. One such comment that he made involves Michael Jordan, with Morant saying he would have 'cooked' Jordan.
NBA

