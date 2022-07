EA's summer promotion of the FIFA 22 calendar is getting another hot SBC for players to try and get the highest rated Shapeshifters cards that have been released. Shapeshifters have been the go-to promo since the end of the Team of the Season promotion, and has featured a whopping four different teams, and the game's biggest stars receiving cards that play them outside of their standard positions, giving players completely different and unique teambuilding options to play with in this last season of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's life cycle.

