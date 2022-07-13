ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese gaming stocks jump after Beijing approves new titles in a sign scrutiny is easing

By Arjun Kharpal, @ArjunKharpal
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of NetEase, Bilibili and other Chinese gaming companies rose Wednesday after regulators approved a slew of new games. The list published Tuesday by China's National Press and Publication Administration did not include approvals for games from giants Tencent and NetEase. Chinese regulators have approved three batches of games...

www.cnbc.com

