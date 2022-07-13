ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Planned Parenthood backs Tim Ryan in U.S. Senate Race

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Apbtv_0gdqE16C00
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio announced their endorsement of Tim Ryan in this year’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday.

The decision to back the ten-term Democratic congressman over his self-described “100% pro-life” opponent J.D. Vance is unsurprising, but it offers another example of Democrats’ interest in mobilizing around the issue of abortion rights.

Reiterating the case he’s made numerous times since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling came down, Ryan argued overturning Roe v. Wade represents “governmental overreach” that violates “personal freedom and personal liberty.”

“We have a small group of people who have who are trying to jam an extreme ideology down the throats of all the other citizens of this state and country, and we’re just not going to have it,” Ryan insisted.

Iris Harvey, who heads up Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, argued the state and the country are on the verge of a public health crisis, as abortion access faces greater restrictions around the nation.

“We need somebody in the Senate like Tim,” she said. “It’s more important than ever that we elect leaders who will be unequivocal in their support for reproductive freedom.”

Harvey noted Ryan notched a 100% rating on the organization’s federal scorecard. In addition to the backing of Planned Parenthood’s Ohio affiliate and it’s national political action committee, Ryan has the endorsement of NARAL.

Recent polling suggests Americans oppose the Dobbs decision, and support at least some access to abortion. Democrats in Ohio are trying to capitalize on that frustration to maximize turnout within the party and maybe peel off some number of moderate Republicans.

Republican political observers are quick to note that attention spans are short, and November is a long way away. But Republican lawmakers seem intent on keeping the issue on the front burner.

Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, introduced legislation this week that would define “personhood” as beginning at conception — effectively banning abortion from that moment unless the mother’s life is in danger. The proposal would also throw in vitro fertilization and some IUD contraceptives into dubious legal territory if passed as it’s written.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was quick to respond, saying “this legislation is further proof that Governor DeWine and the extremists in the Legislature will stop at nothing until all abortions are illegal in our state.”

In a regular survey from the website FiveThirtyEight respondents who rank abortion as a significant issue effectively doubled after the decision. But even there, only about 1 in 5 respondents identified abortion in the survey, lagging far behind the issues of polarization, crime and inflation.

A Harvard University/Harris Poll found a similar number of respondents concerned about abortion, but at least so far, the decision has had a “net neutral” impact on voting ahead of the midterms.

As Ryan attempts to make abortion access more of a voting issue, he has no problem describing what he opposes, but he’s a bit vague about what abortion policy should look like.

Ryan insisted no one “celebrates” abortions. Pressed on what sort of restrictions he would support, Ryan argued for a hands-off approach. He said the question should not be about “when” to allow the procedure but “who” should make the call. Ryan offered the example of a pregnancy facing serious complications at eight months.

“Who makes that decision? The government?” he asked in disbelief.

“I think in America,” he went on, “that is a country built on personal freedom, that we don’t want J.D. Vance and these other people making that decision for those women.”

Follow OCJ Reporter Nick Evans on Twitter.

Comments / 49

Steve Flannery
1d ago

Not a good endorsement. The Left always push until that opposite reaction thing kicks in and wonder why. Baby Lives Matter!

Reply(4)
16
Nicholas Theodore
1d ago

there's so much more than just abortion to think about theses days. If that's your only reason to vote stay home.

Reply(3)
11
Les Mcbride
1d ago

if planned Parenthood recommends him I'm voting the opposite. grubhubs hiring after the election Mr.ryan

Reply
21
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

The hidden silver lining in the Supreme Court’s decision

And all along I thought the topic of abortion had been settled more than 30 years ago when I was in high school. During that time, speech and debate coaches throughout the state of Montana decided they were absolutely sick and tired of hearing speeches and debating the topic of abortion so they collectively banned the topic, barring speech, debate and drama kids from expounding on it, forcing us consider other worldly topics like the first Iraq War or whether the television show “Murphy Brown” should be censored.
MONTANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has six-week abortion ban put into effect

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court […] The post Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has six-week abortion ban put into effect appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court denies attempt to stop abortion ban

The Ohio Supreme Court has denied an attempt by abortion clinics to stop a six-week abortion ban from being enforced. In a Friday ruling, the court denied a motion for an emergency stay of Senate Bill 23, legislation signed into law in 2019 that banned abortion up to six-weeks gestation. The lawsuit is still ongoing, […] The post Ohio Supreme Court denies attempt to stop abortion ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#U S Senate Race#Democratic#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Americans
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy