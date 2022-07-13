ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Republicans introduce bill that could ban IVF by recognizing ‘personhood’ from conception

By Morgan Trau
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
A medical exam room. File photo from MaxPixels.net.

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.

Ohio House Republicans introduced a new bill Monday that physicians worry would ban in vitro fertilization (IVF).

H.B. 704, sponsored by state Rep. Gary Click, a Republican from Vickery, would recognize “personhood” from the moment of conception.

“Nothing in this section shall be interpreted in any manner that would endanger the life of a mother,” the three-sentence bill stated.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Ohio GOP wanted to change the definition of personhood.

In H.B. 598, the total abortion ban that many Republicans are expecting to go into place in the winter, specifies that an “unborn child” refers to an “individual organism of the species homo sapiens from fertilization until live birth.”

“House Bill 598 may erase the dreams of many patients of becoming parents through IVF or other reproductive technologies,” Dr. Thomas Burwinkel, an OB/GYN specializing in IVF, said during opponent testimony on May 26.

Most embryo created for IVF specifically will not survive to be implanted, Burwinkel said.

“The definition of “unborn child” contained in the bill leaves us to question if discarding unused embryos would be considered a criminal act,” he said.

Some of the embryos are non-viable, and thus discarded. Under this bill, that could be considered an abortion, the doctor continued.

“Our IVF practices are having enough difficulties finding trained embryologists and physicians to work with us,” he said. “If the risk of going to jail is possible doing your daily job functions, are you going to work in Ohio?”

There will be a “chilling” impact on Ohioans if they have to transfer multiple embryos, he said. This would lead to triplet, quadruplet, quintuplet or more pregnancies.

“These patients would not have the option under this bill to make these very high-risk pregnancies safer through the use of selective reduction,” he said. “This is a medical procedure used to reduce the number of embryos to a number that is safer for her and her fetuses.”

rustynail
2d ago

So it's fair to say they want women to adopt instead of trying for their biological babies. They need to stop being czars towards women and concentrate on fixing our infrastructure and other important issues for ALL OHIOIANS!!!!

Kindle Brundige
2d ago

I'm sure some women will be changing minds if this goes into affect 🤔 😏 guess they should think things through before jumping the gun on controlling other womens body's.

Sandy Jones Balthis
2d ago

these dam men can go out and produce many babies in a year, a woman can only produce 1 baby a year, get these men fixed

Ohio Capital Journal

Planned Parenthood backs Tim Ryan in U.S. Senate Race

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio announced their endorsement of Tim Ryan in this year’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday. The decision to back the ten-term Democratic congressman over his self-described “100% pro-life” opponent J.D. Vance is unsurprising, but it offers another example of Democrats’ interest in mobilizing around the issue of abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

