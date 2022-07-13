ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.13.22

By Peter Schorsch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. It’s campaign season AND political conference season, so what better guest to have on “Hunkering Down with Peter Schorsch” than Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida?. Listen here. ___. A new poll shows Republican...

POLITICO

Florida's political divide up close in one place

Hello and welcome to Friday. Quite the read — Take time to read POLITICO’s Matt Dixon story on congressional candidate Erick Aguilar’s fundraising efforts. WinRed, the popular platform used by Republicans to process contributions, found the emails misleading and, in an email to POLITICO this week, said Aguilar has been banned from using its service.
FLORIDA STATE
Leadership Blue 2022 not the usual big Democratic shindig

The speaker for this year’s gala dinner is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Florida’s political world is centered on Water Street in Tampa for the next few days, with the Florida Democratic Party’s (FDP) Leadership Blue events across said street from the Moms for Liberty event which is drawing Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, two former presidential cabinet secretaries and a host of others.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron DeSantis kicks off first Moms for Liberty summit

It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics. It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics, kicked off by none other than Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” National Summit had a welcome reception at...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay legislative candidates talk Jan. 6, election security

Tension arose between Newton and Rayner amid talks of bipartisanship. Tampa Bay legislative candidates felt the partisan tension among bipartisan talk Friday afternoon as they discussed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Florida’s new election crimes office and the fate of Hillsborough County’s transportation sales tax. The candidates, who...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Liberal group argues Gov. DeSantis’ policies lead to unqualified teachers

DeSantis' political ambitions are making the state's teacher shortage worse, group says. As Moms for Liberty opened its inaugural summit with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ breakfast address, progressives highlighted how his ambitions could be why their kids may not have a qualified teacher leading class next month. The newly formed...
FLORIDA STATE
First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Ron DeSantis Drew Florida An Extreme Gerrymander

Senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich breaks down how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through his gerrymandered map of Florida. The Everglades in Florida is home to all kinds of rare and dangerous species. The American alligator. The boa constrictor. And the deadliest creature of them all: the gerrymander!. When Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Election misinformation abounds. We debunk 34 Florida myths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another election season is underway, and with it comes many myths and conspiracy theories about the whole process. If you leave a race blank on your ballot, your whole ballot won’t count. If you wear campaign shirts or hats to the polling place, you’ll be...
FLORIDA STATE
Joe Henderson: Jan. 6 Committee puts the spotlight on Florida extremism

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers believe they're saving the 'real' America from all those other faux Americans who don't think like them. Cable news hosts have to give around-the-clock attention to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, but most Americans prefer the abridged version. So, as...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Local educators concerned new state civics training creating "culture war situation"

MIAMI – Teachers in South Florida are sharing concerns about new state civics education training.The Florida Department of Education says the 10 available sessions between last month and July will be "aligned to the revised civics and government standards."The standards will be fully implemented during the 2023-24 school year. However, the instruction provided in one of the June three-day sessions has local teacher unions sounding the alarm."It's the first time I've heard people come out offended by this particular course," said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.She says this is a "big red flag."CBS4 received the materials presented...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay lawyer sues Parler, alleges illegal text solicitation

The social media app Parler launched in 2018 as a 'free-speech space.'. An Apollo Beach lawyer has filed a class action lawsuit against the social media platform Parler after receiving unsolicited texts promoting the app. Dale Golden, a 58-year-old lawyer from Apollo Beach, filed a complaint against Parler with the...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Florida ports positioned to respond to supply chain demands

'Florida’s seaports are flexing their muscles and seizing the opportunity to become a global hub'. A new report shows investments in Florida’s 15 seaports have positioned the state to answer supply chain demands and take advantage of a realignment in global trade routes. The Seaport Mission Plan, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Ron DeSantis auctions boot scraps to select baseball card bidders

Baseball cards have been done before, but the footwear throw-in is new. Never let it be said the Ron DeSantis political operation lacks for creative fundraising gimmicks. The latest, rolled out just in time for the weekend, is a high-stakes auction in which winners could own “an authentic piece of Governor DeSantis’s boots that he wore while serving our country in the U.S. Navy.”
FLORIDA STATE

