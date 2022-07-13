ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lies, damn lies: Inside the 15 July Guardian Weekly

By Graham Snowdon
 2 days ago
The cover of the 15 July edition of the Guardian Weekly.

It’s been the kind of news week when several stories could have sat comfortably on the Guardian Weekly’s cover. The Uber files leak, the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe and the popular uprising in Sri Lanka were all huge stories in their own right.

However, we lead with the political demise of Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, who was finally backed into a corner after dozens of his government ministers resigned.

In laying out the rise and fall of one of Britain’s most colourful and controversial politicians, Jonathan Freedland writes: “Lies and a brazen contempt for the rules powered his rise; lies and a brazen contempt for the rules brought his fall. Which means the political odyssey of Boris Johnson has a curious symmetry. Except that what began as defects in the personality of one man ended as defects in his party and his government.”

In addition, Observer political editor Toby Helm reflects on the Conservative party’s chaotic succession struggle, while columnists Simon Tisdall and Nesrine Malik write respectively on the erosion of trust in western democracies, and the tattered reputation of the Tories.

The Uber files, a cache of more than 124,000 internal confidential documents from the cab-hailing company which were leaked to the Guardian, lay bare ethically questionable practices through which the company barged its way into new markets. We have a comprehensive overview, but the scale of the investigation was such that we could probably have filled an entire magazine with its extended revelations. The full series can be found here.

A voyage around South America’s coastline was billed as the experience of a lifetime – but for passengers on board the MS Zaandam, sick and marooned at sea during the first weeks of the Covid outbreak, it became memorable for the wrong reasons. Jonathan Franklin and Michael Smith report on the dream cruise that turned into a nightmare.

Hustings reveal a party that has run out of ideas

Martin Kettle nicely identifies the frenzy that has taken over the Conservative party (Forget the ‘natural party of government’: these Tories are headless chickens, 13 July). Like overtired children, this mania is a sign of Tory exhaustion. The leadership candidates’ brutal signalling on things like refugees and human rights are desperate appeals to two small electorates – the most illiberal caucus of MPs in at least 50 years, as well as an ever greyer body of middle-class reactionaries who form the party membership. The concerns of the public are of very little importance at the moment.
Trump, Johnson, Morrison: is the era of shameless leaders behind us at last?

In a just and fair city, according to Plato, it’s the philosophers who rule. These philosopher kings combine politics with philosophy – leading from a more rarefied plane than those beholden to factions, favours and personal enrichment. These idealised rulers were less concerned with raw power than the application of wisdom, justice, temperance, courage and reason.
Jonathan Freedland
Shinzo Abe
Boris Johnson
Tory leadership candidate says she will ‘eliminate’ right to protection from torture and inhuman treatment

A Conservative party leadership candidate has said she would "eliminate" human rights law protecting people from torture and inhuman treatment.Suella Braverman, who has made it into the second round of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, said Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights was tying the government's hands.She argued that the government's policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda could be found illegal under the protections Britain committed to in 1953, and they would have to go. Article 3 stipulates: "No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."Her comments...
Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
