With summertime in full effect, now's the time to enjoy warm weather, sunny skies, and participating in fun outdoor activities. What happens when the weather turns treacherous with regards to severe thunderstorms? Facilities Net advises being prepared by bringing anything in from the backyard or front yard that may get carried away by the storm. Consider any branches that may need to be trimmed and disposed of before a massive storm hits. It may be suitable to take before pictures as documentation for insurance companies once the damage outside becomes severe.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO