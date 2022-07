PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for help to solve the latest round of gun violence in the city. They say a robbery gone bad led to gunfire. Police released the video, hoping the public would lead them to the suspects responsible. Tonight neighbors say they have had enough of this brazen broad-daylight violence. “Nervous like I’m nervous now shook up,” Leone Lyles, a neighbor, said. Surveillance video shows the moments a struggle ensued over a gun in Wissonoming Monday. Police say a man in black attempted to rob the victim in blue when he fought back. He was able to pin the suspect...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO