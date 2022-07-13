ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman,...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Next Major Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum announced its next major exhibition with two separate events at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and the museum’s Ford Theater in Nashville. The exhibit, Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank, will be housed in the museum’s newly transformed 5,000-square-foot gallery and open Sept. 30 for a nearly three-year run.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later. Over the years, live audiences for The Opry were entertained at War Memorial, The Ryman, and now the Grand Ole Opry House. Even during the pandemic when live audiences were not allowed the show continued as a livestreaming show and radio show. Every week, the show will feature Opry members, up and coming artists and they promise it’s never the same show twice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Reba Announces Fall Tour Stopping in Nashville

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 21. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. “I can’t wait to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Summer Flying Solo Exhibits Opens at Nashville International Airport

The summer installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the beautiful works of Carolyn Beehler, Laurie Davis, and Jammie Williams. The Flying Solo series is a popular, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. This installment marks the return of the series, which last debuted in March 2020. The Summer 2022 exhibit, which is open now through September 28, 2022, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: July 11, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Morton
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Karina Cotter

Karina Cotter passed away in her home on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 51 years old. Karina was born on April 14, 1971, in Germany to Elke Cribbs and the late Richard Guffey. Karina was so intelligent. She earned two degrees, one in Electrical Engineering and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gladys Jane ‘Janie’ Hicks York

Gladys Jane “Janie” Hicks York, age 94 of Murfreesboro, TN was born in Knoxville, TN on August 26, 1927, and passed away July 7, 2022. She was the youngest daughter of the late Ernest Roy and Mary Ann “Nell” Collins Hicks and is preceded in death by three sisters and her husband, Jesse K. York.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Bolsters Communications Department with New Team Members

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport®, (JWN®) welcomes two seasoned public relations professionals to its communications team. Paul Lindsley joins BNA as the Director, Corporate Communications, and Olivia Parven joins as Manager, Corporate Communications. “Our communications team is an integral part of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day Raises $10K for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day raises $1.8 Million nationwide to support children’s hospitals through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®. This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. Today, Dunkin’ of Nashville proudly presented Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with a check for $10,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 Million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#At The Ryman#American Music#Art#The Mother Church#Dailey Vincent#Grammy#Ibma Entertainer
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Raymond Clifton Smith

Raymond Clifton Smith, age 82, of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on July 13, 2022, after a short spell with cancer. He was a son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. A lifelong resident of Tennessee, Raymond was born in Spencer and lived in Memphis and Murfreesboro. He spent a brief time in the Army and worked as a bricklayer for many years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

G.O.D. Int’l is Recognized Through Big Payback Fundraiser

Founder & CEO Gregg Garner Selected Fundraiser Cause: “Bridge The Education Gap”. In the last two years, G.O.D. Int’l has highlighted specific causes during the fundraiser. In 2022, the founder and CEO of G.O.D. Int’l, Gregg Garner, selected the cause “bridging the education gap.” He highlighted that education is a fundamental human right, and it needs our attention more now than ever. The global pandemic exacerbated a global problem of unequal access to quality education. G.O.D. Int’l has two academic institutions: the Institute for G.O.D. (a college) and the Academy for G.O.D. (a private K-12 school) as well the CASE afterschool program that operates at four Nashville middle schools. The Big Payback provided the opportunity to raise awareness about the education gap AND raise funds to make good education available to kids in Nashville and around the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Dunkin’ of Nashville Presented a $10,000 Check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. Today, Dunkin’ of Nashville proudly presented Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with a check for $10,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 Million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Pastor Stanley Yeargins

Pastor Stanley Yeargins went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 8, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born on June 16, 1951 to the late F.M. Yeargins, Sr. and Annie Margaret Vaughter Yeargins in Rutherford County, TN. He was predeceased by three siblings, Juanita Malone,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) Announces Second Location in Murfreesboro

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Murfreesboro, TN. Located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn features an orthopedic clinic, physical therapy, MRI access, and sports performance training. TOA’s Sports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Middle Tennessee Counties Fastest Growing in State

Middle Tennessee has continued to grow even through the pandemic. According to 2020 Census Bureau data, about 35 people a day are moving into the Nashville MSA. While that is down from 2015 when the number was twice that, educational opportunities, the quality of life and jobs continue to draw people from all over the country. The top four fastest growing counties in the state can be found in Middle Tennessee according to stacker.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

55th Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale Feeds Growing Interest in Vintage

During the pandemic, supply-chain issues developed, causing interest in antiques and vintage furniture to explode. Previous to that time, estate sellers and antique stores were having a rough time. Now, inventory often flies out the door. The Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale will bring a large assortment of quality items to the Middle Tennessee Expo Center from July 15 through July 17, 2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Justin Lee Arnold

Mr. Justin Lee Arnold passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, he was 40 years old. He was born in Rutherford County. Justin served in the United States Army and worked as a Patient Transporter. Justin is survived by his father, J. Dexter Arnold; daughter, Lily Ann Arnold of Murfreesboro;...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy