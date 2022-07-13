5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

Founder & CEO Gregg Garner Selected Fundraiser Cause: “Bridge The Education Gap”. In the last two years, G.O.D. Int’l has highlighted specific causes during the fundraiser. In 2022, the founder and CEO of G.O.D. Int’l, Gregg Garner, selected the cause “bridging the education gap.” He highlighted that education is a fundamental human right, and it needs our attention more now than ever. The global pandemic exacerbated a global problem of unequal access to quality education. G.O.D. Int’l has two academic institutions: the Institute for G.O.D. (a college) and the Academy for G.O.D. (a private K-12 school) as well the CASE afterschool program that operates at four Nashville middle schools. The Big Payback provided the opportunity to raise awareness about the education gap AND raise funds to make good education available to kids in Nashville and around the world.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO