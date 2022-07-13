ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hedgehog highways backed for Newbury's new builds

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew builds in a market town will be asked to put in hedgehog-sized holes in fencing to support the spiny mammals. "Hedgehog highways" are needed so hedgehogs paths are not blocked when they walk in search of food and mates. Newbury Town Council voted unanimously to request...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Plans for Herefordshire wetland habitat given go-ahead

Plans to create a new wetland habitat for birds and insects have been given the green light. Herefordshire Wildlife Trust bought land at Oak Tree Farm, between Dinmore Hill and the River Lugg, near Bodenham, in 2020. It submitted plans to re-profile the site to create "scrapes" for holding seasonal...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedgehogs#Newbury Town Council#West Berkshire Council#State For Housing
BBC

Migrants arrive in Dover 'wet and with petrol burns', watchdog says

Migrants who cross the Channel in small boats are arriving in Dover soaking wet and with petrol burns, a watchdog says. Chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, has raised concerns about the Home Office's "haphazard" arrangements for Channel migrants. He said families were "crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Gloucestershire plans to build thousands of homes unveiled

Plans to build thousands of new homes in Gloucestershire over the next 20 years have been unveiled. Lydney, Newent and Beachley will have 7,440 of the new homes planned for the Forest of Dean. The strategy will focus on developing Lydney to give the town an "enhanced role" as a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Leeds: Virtual tour inside city's two new hospitals

A first look around two new hospitals planned for Leeds has been revealed in a virtual tour. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust plans to build a hospital for adults and a new hospital for children on the site of Leeds General Infirmary. Work to prepare the land in the city...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

UK Heatwave: South Oxfordshire may see bin collections 'stop early'

Public services may be affected as temperatures continue to soar with waste collections being delayed. While crews have been collecting rubbish, it is possible work will "stop early" because of the heat, South Oxfordshire District Council said. Residents have been asked to leave their bins out for two days after...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Smooth-hound shark spotted in River Stour

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
ANIMALS
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Feral honeybees key to controlling deadly parasite

After discovering the honeybee-killing parasite Varroa destructor in Newcastle late last week, New South Wales authorities have acted quickly to try to stop the spread. Hive "lockdowns" are in place (banning movement of hives across the entire state), and hives within 10 kilometer buffer zones of infested locations are being destroyed.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Deer cools down in heatwave by bounding through Derbyshire river

Just like people across England and Wales, animals have been feeling the effects of the heatwave.This deer decided to cool off in the best way - by bounding through a flowing river.Video of the scene was captured by Steve Watson, from Belper, who spotted the animal frolicking in the River Derwent in Derbyshire.“I’ve lived in this town all my life and I’ve never seen a deer. It was majestic the way it was leaping through the water. It must have wanted to cool down”, Mr Watson said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Toddler refuses to sleep anywhere but cot - including shelves and cupboardsSupermoon glows in night skies across the worldAnimals enjoy ice lollies to keep cool at Madrid zoo
ANIMALS
BBC

New fungi species unearthed in Cairngorms mountains

Two species of fungi new to the UK and another previously unknown to science have been discovered in the Cairngorms. Amanita groenlandica is an Arctic species, while Acrodontium Antarcticum was first recorded on the opposite side of the world in Antarctica. The previously unknown species uncovered is from a group...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Travellers set up illegal camp opposite row of £800,000 homes in the Malvern Hills: Residents' fury as group with 15 caravans pitch up with their fleet of 4x4s on outskirts of Worcestershire town

Brazen travellers have been pictured enjoying the sunny weather after setting up an illegal camp opposite an exclusive row of homes in Worcestershire's Malvern Hills. Around 15 caravans pitched up on the picturesque Peachfield Common in Malvern on Saturday afternoon. Pictures show a fleet of flash 4x4s parked next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn earth mound unsightly and dangerous, locals say

Residents near an "unsightly and potentially dangerous" mound of earth have called for it to be removed. Locals have put up with the 50ft (15m) high pile, which was created for use on a future housing estate in Livesey, Blackburn, for almost a year. Conservative councillor Paul Marrow said residents...
POLITICS
Indy100

Unusual homes longlisted for House Of The Year award

A timber-clad eco-home and a house remodelled from the ruins of a 17th century parchment factory and old cattle shed are in the running for the UK’s best new building. The buildings are part of a 20-strong longlist selected by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba). The annual...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Bull Sand Fort: Humber defence to be sold to highest bidder

An armour-plated World War One fort in the Humber Estuary, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, is to be sold off to the highest bidder. Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919, sits in the sea three miles (4.8km) from Grimsby. Bidding for the building, described...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy