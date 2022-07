The MLB Home Run Derby takes place Monday night in Los Angeles! Want to get in on the action? Here are the current odds:. Returning champ Pete Alonso is the rightful favorite as he looks for a three-Pete (see what I did there?). Alonso has dominated this event for the past two years and is only the third player to win back-to-back HR Derbies. Alonso has the highest max exit velocity of the players competing (116.5), and he will meet up with Ronald Acuña in the first round. It's not the easiest first-round matchup, so I am fading the favorite (possibly foolishly).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO