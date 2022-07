A new café is planned for the location of the recently closed Stone Spiral Coffee and Curios (2500 Sutton Boulevard in Maplewood). The building has also been sold. Doug Kassabaum sold the building to Dan Slavin, who owns other commercial properties in Maplewood. Maplewood City Council approved the café, Sweet Peaz, in its May 2 meeting.

MAPLEWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO