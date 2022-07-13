Bleed the Sky remove vocalist Rudy Flores from the group

A Hollywood film producer who was originally accused of manslaughter in the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend has now been charged with murder, reports say.David Pearce, 40, was handed the murder charge in Los Angeles County last week, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. He was arrested in December for the deaths of Giles, 24, and her architect friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and has been behind bars since February for unconnected sexual assault charges. In November 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were found unconscious outside Los Angeles hospitals following a night out with friends. Both died.The Los...
