Bleed the Sky remove vocalist Rudy Flores from the group

NCIS: Los Angeles remains one of the most popular crime dramas on television. The spinoff series was joined earlier this year by another new NCIS installment, NCIS: Hawai’i. The riveting crimes and investigations that populate the series are what make the fictional show so magnetic. However, last year, NCIS: Los Angeles extra Brandt Osborn actually faced arrest in real life after claims that he’d taken part in the murders of model Christy Giles and her architect friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola went public. Months following their deaths, an LA District Attorney has charged the aspiring actor with two counts of accessory to murder.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO