ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham brands Tory leadership contest 'a farce'

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mipQ_0gdq8Nbi00

Manchester ’s mayor Andy Burnham criticised the Tory leadership race as “farcical” as he mentioned candidates were not addressing the issues related to the NHS and the cost of living crisis.

The Labour MP told Sky News: “This contest I’m afraid is not serious at the moment, and all of them need to put aside the gimmicks and the jibes at each other.”

Eight contenders to the Tory leadership will be on the ballot paper Wednesday 13 July as Conservative MPs will begin voting to elect a successor to Boris Johnson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New minister Lia Nici repeats Angela Rayner legs slur

A newly-appointed minister has repeated claims made against Labour's Angela Rayner that she "opened her legs" to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons. A newspaper article in April quoted Tory MPs who said the deputy leader tried to put Mr Johnson off. Lia Nici repeated the claims, which Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Lord Frost launches extraordinary salvo at Penny Mordaunt after Tory leadership surge saying she was not 'tough' in talks with the EU and he told the PM to sack her

Lord Frost spearheaded an assault on new bookies' favourite for the Tory leadership Penny Mordaunt today. The former Brexit minister warned the trade minister is not 'tough' enough to take on the EU and had not 'mastered the detail' when she deputised for him during negotiations. He also revealed that...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Uk#Tory#Nhs#Sky News
BBC

As it happened: Sunak and Mordaunt lead Tory vote as Braverman knocked out

At the end of another busy day in Westminster, here are the key developments:. Five candidates now remain in the Conservative leadership contest after a second round of voting by MPs. She's also the bookies' favourite, surging ahead of Sunak after her launch yesterday. All five candidates have agreed to...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
BBC

Conservative leadership race: I am backing Rishi Sunak, says Jeremy Hunt

Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be Conservative leader and prime minister. Mr Hunt was eliminated from the contest after failing to get enough votes, along with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hunt said Mr Sunak...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss: Who is the foreign secretary hoping to become Tory leader?

Foreign secretary Liz Truss formally launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and Tory leader on Thursday morning, pledging to set the economy on an “upward trajectory” by the time of the next general election in 2024."We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight,” she said frankly. “Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024.”Positioning herself as an economic libertarian, she outlined plans to cancel ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s rises in corporation tax and National...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory rivals round on Mordaunt over trans issues and tax cuts in televised clash

The campaign teams of the remaining Tory leadership contenders have been assessing the impact of the first TV debate which saw Penny Mordaunt come under fire over her plans for tax cuts and her record on transgender issues.Amid a series of bruising exchanges, the international trade minister said the attacks by her rivals showed she was the candidate to beat in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.“I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me,” she said after finishing an unexpectedly strong second in the first two rounds of voting by MPs.One snap poll...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Tory TV debate key points: Trans rights, net-zero and Boris Johnson’s honesty

Trans rights, the net-zero carbon target, and whether Boris Johnson is honest were key talking points during the first Tory leadership debate.Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch clashed over Ms Mordaunt’s stance on gender identity, while former chancellor Rishi Sunak took aim at the other candidates over their “fairytale” tax cut plans.Here are the key points raised during the hour-and-a-half long debate aired on Channel 4:– Only Tom Tugendhat directly said he did not think Boris Johnson was trustworthy.The candidates were asked to reply yes or no over whether they believed the outgoing Prime Minister was honest.Ms Badenoch said Mr Johnson...
WORLD
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire leaders say site is crucial

Threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) could be run by a new operator in an effort to keep it open, South Yorkshire politicians have suggested. The site's future has been plunged into doubt after its owners said it "may no longer be commercially viable" after failing to attract enough passengers. The...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy