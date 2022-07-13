ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, 26, charged with murder of seven-week-old baby boy who died of a head injury

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
 3 days ago

A father has been charged with the murder of his seven-week old baby in Burnley .

Abel-Jax Mailey was found unresponsive by emergency services at his house on 28 November last year.

He was taken to hospital and then transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment, but died two days later.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found the seven-week-old boy died of a head injury.

His father, Oliver Mailey, of Bowness Road, Burnley, has been charged with his son’s murder and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 13 July.

A woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Abel-Jax’s death has been released with no further action.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: “These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with Abel-Jax’s family at this sad and very difficult time.

“They continue to be supported by our officers.”

