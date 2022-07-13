ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour MP mocks Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch for being 'offended by toilet signs'

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSSOa_0gdq8A8H00

A Labour MP has savagely mocked Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch for being "offended by toilet signs".

Former equalities minister Badenoch held a launch event for her leadership bid yesterday where she said she would cut taxes, preside over a "slimmer state" to pay for these cuts and defend the free market.

She also appeared to have gendered toilets, as reported by the Telegraph's Camilla Turner, causing MP Christian Wakeford to roll his eyes.

After the loo situation was reported on Twitter, he tweeted: "I want to be Prime Minister but get offended by toilet signs is quite the pitch."

Wakeford used to be one of Badenoch's colleagues but the MP defected to Labour in January. This means he won't get the chance to vote for the next leader of the Tory party after Boris Johnson dramatically resigned last week.

As well as Badenoch, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt, Liz Truss and Suella Braverman are all fighting it out for the chance to get the keys to Number 10.

As for the loos at Badenoch's launch event, while lots of people mocked her as well, researcher Maya Forstater claims the signs were already there and had nothing to do with Badenoch.

So indy100 has contacted her and Policy Exchange to comment on this story.

