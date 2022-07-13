ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s A Sin’ Producer Red Production Company Options British Author Ayisha Malik’s ‘The Movement’

By Max Goldbart
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : It’s A Sin producer Red Production Company has optioned acclaimed British author Ayisha Malik’s The Movement just days prior to the book’s publication.

The Studiocanal -owned indie will develop an “ambitious TV series” from the book and is currently attaching an as-yet-unnamed writer to adapt. No network is attached as of yet.

Due to be published on July 21, The Movement is Malik’s fourth novel after Sofia Khan is not Obliged, The Other Half of Happiness and This Green and Pleasant Land.

The book follows protagonist Sara Javed, a well-known novelist who decides to stop speaking, triggering a worldwide silence movement that sends shockwaves through society.

The Movement joins a Red development slate that also includes John Boyne’s adaptation of his novel The Echo Chamber.

Red was behind Russell T Davies’ critically-acclaimed Channel 4/HBO drama It’s A Sin, along with a range of Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations and BBC One/PBS’ Ridley Road.

Following the departure of CEO Sarah Doole, the company is currently being led by a transition team made up of Studiocanal Françoise Guyonnet, Executive Managing Director TV Series, and Alex Hamilton, CEO UK. Doole replaced veteran Red founder Nicola Shindler in 2020.

