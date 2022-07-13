‘Blurr’ The Lines: Xavier Omär’s Latest Work Creates New Path For The R&B Star

Buying your parents a house, flying places typically only seen in photographs and enjoying the things people only dream of. Typically, these are signs that someone has been elevated to a special place financially. Now, imagine if someone was able to elevate to this place while doing what they love. Well, that’s essentially what Tobe Nwigwe and FAT have done. Rising out of Texas, the duo has managed to earn co-signs from Pharrell, Erykah Badu and several other legends. Not to mention, they’ve toured the world and had crowds sing their songs in their entirety. As a result, they are in a position to celebrate the fact that they are no longer broke. Better yet, they’ve been able to bring 2 Chainz and Chamillionaire for their special celebration.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO