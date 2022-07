Some say Thursday is the new Friday these days – and we don’t see anything wrong with that. The saying rang true last night, as (literally) hundreds of boats blanketed the Metedeconk River to take in a fireworks display from Windward Beach in Brick Township. Boaters flocked to the river in numbers rarely seen, even on the best of summer nights, in a sure sign that the Jersey Shore is back in a big way after the chaos of the past two years.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO