SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Tyson Foods gave a $25,000 grant to Southeast Missouri Food Bank and donated 40,000 pounds of chicken to help families facing food insecurity. “We are so excited to receive these donations from Tyson Foods,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the food bank. “We hear from people we serve that they often can’t afford healthy proteins like chicken at grocery stores. Protein is also among the most expensive for the food bank to purchase. We’re thrilled Tyson is making it possible for southeast Missouri families to receive this nutritious food.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO