ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River scrambling for pre-K classroom space after lone bidder drops out

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

FALL RIVER — With the start of school just a little more than six weeks away, the School Department is still trying to figure out where the students in its expanding pre-K program will be housed.

Ken Pacheco, the district’s chief operating officer, thought he had a building to lease at a former child care facility at 951 Slade St., owned by Alvaro Amaral.

It was the lone bid after the Purchasing Department issued a request for proposals to lease a building that would add an additional five classrooms for pre-K students.

However, Pacheco said he had to throw out the RFP when Alvaro claimed he filled out the paperwork incorrectly. Instead of an annual lease amount of $32,000 a year for the first of three years, Alvaro claimed he intended that number to be the cost to rent the building per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCvcM_0gdq3CVQ00

More: Fall River schools planning to expand pre-K, eventually make it universal

Now a second RFP has been issued which is set for bid openings on Aug. 16, cutting it close to the Aug. 31 school opening.

“We basically wasted a month and a half,” said Pacheco.

The School Department will be conferring with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Pacheco, but the delay in leasing classroom space could mean that the pre-K program may have to start a few weeks later than the rest of the school district.

"So it would be the whole pre-K if that's how DESE wants it. But if they allow us to start the new group later, we would just extend them later," said Pacheco. "We wouldn't shortchange them."

There is also a current RFP for the city to purchase a building for the pre-K program and those bids will be opened July 29. Pacheco said they will be asking for a building of approximately 29,000 square feet.

Hot property: A developer sold these former Fall River schools for $850K.

“It has to be able to do pre-K and then some,” said Pacheco.

Last spring, Pacheco presented the short-term leasing and purchase plan to the Fall River School Committee to expand the number of classrooms for pre-K students.

Come September, the School Department will be looking for an additional five classrooms.

Housing needed: A 346-unit housing development is proposed for Fall River. But it faces some hurdles.

“District wide that will give us about 20 pre-K classrooms,” said Pacheco. “The five extra classrooms will serve an additional 127 kids in the morning and afternoon programs.”

Last school year the district served 257 pre-K students.

Like other school districts in Massachusetts and across the nation, Superintendent of Schools Maria Pontes has indicated she plans to gradually increase to universal pre-K, or pre-kindergarten for all, which has the support of the School Committee.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River scrambling for pre-K classroom space after lone bidder drops out

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Recycling Facility Drops Sewage Processing Plans

NEW BEDFORD — City officials announced Friday that Parallel Products, the company that owns a recycling processing facility in the New Bedford Business Park, has abandoned plans to include sewage processing at its facility expansion project. Parallel Products has instead reached a host community agreement with the city that...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Milton schools superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

"While we understand the preliminary information which has been shared is troubling, we also ask for our community’s patience as this process continues." The Milton School Committee voted Thursday to place Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette on paid administrative leave after learning of his arrest in May on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Schools to Get New Central Kitchen on North Street

New Bedford’s school lunch program is about to get a major upgrade with the creation of a new central kitchen to better serve students across the city. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, Mayor Jon Mitchell discussed the New Bedford School Department’s plan to build a new central kitchen to bring hot meals to students at city schools that don’t have the means to prepare them in-house.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
independentri.com

Plans for restaurant at former Charlie O’s site reach an impasse

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Fall River, MA
Education
Valley Breeze

Leaders look to address illegal dumping in tri-community 'dead zone'

LINCOLN/PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – The area of Higginson Avenue and Moshassuck Industrial Highway has been described as a “dead zone” between three municipalities, where old furniture, car parts and other assorted trash is often abandoned. Since the area spans three communities, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls, the question...
LINCOLN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre K#The School Department#The Purchasing Department#Rfp
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former program director resigns from St. John's Food for the Poor

WORCESTER, Mass. —The Diocese of Worcester has completed their investigation into the St. John’s Food for the Poor program. The investigation focused around claims of inappropriate behavior by program director William “Billy” Riley and Father John Madden. Mainly, Riley engaging in inappropriate conduct with women who...
WORCESTER, MA
thecentersquare.com

Providence firefighter made $142,000 in overtime, pushed his total pay to $230,000

(The Center Square) – A fire department lieutenant in the city of Providence made almost $230,000 in 2021 after receiving $142,515 in overtime. Another fire department lieutenant made more than $190,000 after accumulating $102,517 in overtime that year. There were 23 fire department employees who made $50,000 or more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Landmark

Rail trail bridge closed

STERLING — The West Waushacum bridge on the Mass Central Rail Trail is being replaced, and is closed until the end of July. Wachusett Greenways, creator and steward of the Mass Central Rail Trail, is restoring the abutments and embankment, has placed a new set of granite steps to the fishing area, and will be putting the new bridge in place and installing a new split rail fence.
STERLING, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Weather Alert for Bristol and Plymouth County, July 14th, 2022

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Plymouth and central Bristol Counties through 515 PM EDT. At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Berkley, or near Taunton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD: Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE:...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Department of Public Health announce that West Nile virus detected in Bristol County

BOSTON (July 13, 2022) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health today announced that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year. The presence of WNV was confirmed today by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 11th in the town of Easton in Bristol County. No human or animal cases of WNV or Eastern equine encephalitis have been detected so far this year. There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy