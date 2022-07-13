ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Abortion is murder

North Platte Telegraph

Mary Hepburn: Local health program focuses on family

In the last several months this column has aimed to bring awareness and focus to various programs that serve North Platte and surrounding communities. It has been eye opening and educational for me. This has been a journey for me as well as for you. I am pleased to live in a community that has services available in so many areas.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Windham: Anglers appreciate Iron Horse Lake work

I wrote about this project back in May. For those that don’t know, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 and tucked in next to the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials and the new Kiwanis playground is Iron Horse Lake. Quite a bit of construction has occurred there over the last two months to improve fishing and boating access to the lake. Five new fishing piers, a boat dock, designated kayak launching area and a series of vegetation barriers were set in along south shore.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte couple wins NPCC Foundation Auction House

Steve and Michelle Bucholz of North Platte are the winners of the 2022 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House. They submitted the winning bid of $201,000 Tuesday afternoon. “We’re really excited,” Michelle said. “We’ve always dreamed of living in the country, so we bought some land and now we’ve...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte law firm won't be retained as city's legal counsel

The city of North Platte will have a new set of lawyers when its next fiscal year starts in October. Mayor Brandon Kelliher confirmed Thursday that the Waite & McWha firm, led by City Attorney Terry Waite, won’t be retained when its contract expires Oct. 5. He said negotiations...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Public Library hosting summer events

Summer reading will be wrapping up this month. Even if they don’t attend programs, children can still participate in the reading challenges. The drawings for the grand prizes will be July 21 for ages 10 to 18 and July 22 for elementary students. Elementary students reading challengeChildren will log...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

40 and counting: Gerald Gentleman Station marks milestone anniversary

SUTHERLAND — Tom Kent was asked how he feels the future of energy production might look — not just years down the road, but decades. “That’s a really good question. I’m not sure my crystal ball is that good,” the president and CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District said as he stood outside the Gerald Gentleman Station in Sutherland on Wednesday morning.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chase County murder trial set to begin next week

UPDATE: Changes reflect that the motion to change the venue from Chase County was denied in a hearing on Friday. Also notes the new trial date for the William Stanback case in Lincoln County. The murder trial for Kevin S. German, one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson...
CHASE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

House fire caused by attic fan summons Overton and Lexington fire departments

OVERTON — An Overton home was damaged by a fire that occurred Thursday morning. Both the Overton and Lexington fire departments responded. Prior to 9:42 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 107 C St. for the report of a house fire. Later, they paged the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, asking them to bring a pumper rig and interior firefighters.
OVERTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Municipal Band concert is Friday

The concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is winding down, and there are only three more chances to attend a free concert. The remaining concert dates are Friday, July 22 and 29. The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Cody Park. The band plays well known marches, contemporary...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte's newest street taking shape

Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad made rapid progress Tuesday on building College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 west to the north end of North Platte Community College’s South Campus. Sunrise Drive, which extends from the new street’s U.S. 83 intersection into Menards, has been renamed to match...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Police have located missing Lexington girl

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- Lexington Police reported that the Melaney Martinez-Morales has been located and safely returned home. Police in central Nebraska had been looking for a missing girl. The Lexington Police Department said officers are searching for 15-year-old Martinez-Morales. Martinez-Morales is described as 4'11'', 110 lbs. with brown hair and...
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Work to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The work will extend from reference post 202.09 to reference post 206.73. Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor. Work includes asphalt paving, bridge rail repair,...
THEDFORD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

CRA panel approves TIF contracts for housing, Twin Rivers projects

Plans for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing subdivision and further development of Twin Rivers Business Park were finalized Thursday by North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority. Formal contracts authorizing tax increment financing for both North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. projects each won 3-0 approval. City Council members...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hershey student places 6th in SkillsUSA plumbing competition

Issac Weekly of Hershey High School’s SkillsUSA team placed sixth out of 30 competitors from June 20 to 24 at the national competition in Atlanta. Weekly qualified for national competition by placing first in plumbing at the Nebraska SkillsUSA competition in April. While in Atlanta, he took written tests and skills tests in plumbing.
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted (7.13.22)

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear, Commit child abuse/neglect. Matthew J. Heimbuch. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Christopher S. Herring. Age: 29. 1 warrant:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Cozad woman dies following I-80 crash near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Cozad woman died following a crash on I-80 near Gothenburg Thursday night. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 6 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 215 – four miles east of the Gothenburg. NSP said an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it and was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.
GOTHENBURG, NE

