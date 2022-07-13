Letter to the editor: Abortion is murder

I wrote about this project back in May. For those that don’t know, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 and tucked in next to the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials and the new Kiwanis playground is Iron Horse Lake. Quite a bit of construction has occurred there over the last two months to improve fishing and boating access to the lake. Five new fishing piers, a boat dock, designated kayak launching area and a series of vegetation barriers were set in along south shore.

