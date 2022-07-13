Letter to the editor: Abortion is murder

In the last several months this column has aimed to bring awareness and focus to various programs that serve North Platte and surrounding communities. It has been eye opening and educational for me. This has been a journey for me as well as for you. I am pleased to live in a community that has services available in so many areas.
A Hastings family proposing new horsetrack-casino combinations in North Platte and Gering has lost its primary partner in proposing both. Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma, told the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission it’s no longer involved in the two “racino” projects.
I wrote about this project back in May. For those that don’t know, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 and tucked in next to the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials and the new Kiwanis playground is Iron Horse Lake. Quite a bit of construction has occurred there over the last two months to improve fishing and boating access to the lake. Five new fishing piers, a boat dock, designated kayak launching area and a series of vegetation barriers were set in along south shore.
Steve and Michelle Bucholz of North Platte are the winners of the 2022 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House. They submitted the winning bid of $201,000 Tuesday afternoon. “We’re really excited,” Michelle said. “We’ve always dreamed of living in the country, so we bought some land and now we’ve...
In the overnight hours of June 30, unknown persons stole several items from a business located in the 1300 Block of South Chestnut, in North Platte. The suspects entered the property and cut the catalytic convertors off several vehicles parked around the business. The total estimated value of the items stolen is around $2,400.
The city of North Platte will have a new set of lawyers when its next fiscal year starts in October. Mayor Brandon Kelliher confirmed Thursday that the Waite & McWha firm, led by City Attorney Terry Waite, won’t be retained when its contract expires Oct. 5. He said negotiations...
Summer reading will be wrapping up this month. Even if they don’t attend programs, children can still participate in the reading challenges. The drawings for the grand prizes will be July 21 for ages 10 to 18 and July 22 for elementary students. Elementary students reading challengeChildren will log...
SUTHERLAND — Tom Kent was asked how he feels the future of energy production might look — not just years down the road, but decades. “That’s a really good question. I’m not sure my crystal ball is that good,” the president and CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District said as he stood outside the Gerald Gentleman Station in Sutherland on Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Changes reflect that the motion to change the venue from Chase County was denied in a hearing on Friday. Also notes the new trial date for the William Stanback case in Lincoln County. The murder trial for Kevin S. German, one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson...
OVERTON — An Overton home was damaged by a fire that occurred Thursday morning. Both the Overton and Lexington fire departments responded. Prior to 9:42 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 107 C St. for the report of a house fire. Later, they paged the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, asking them to bring a pumper rig and interior firefighters.
The concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is winding down, and there are only three more chances to attend a free concert. The remaining concert dates are Friday, July 22 and 29. The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Cody Park. The band plays well known marches, contemporary...
Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad made rapid progress Tuesday on building College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 west to the north end of North Platte Community College’s South Campus. Sunrise Drive, which extends from the new street’s U.S. 83 intersection into Menards, has been renamed to match...
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- Lexington Police reported that the Melaney Martinez-Morales has been located and safely returned home. Police in central Nebraska had been looking for a missing girl. The Lexington Police Department said officers are searching for 15-year-old Martinez-Morales. Martinez-Morales is described as 4'11'', 110 lbs. with brown hair and...
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The work will extend from reference post 202.09 to reference post 206.73. Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor. Work includes asphalt paving, bridge rail repair,...
Plans for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing subdivision and further development of Twin Rivers Business Park were finalized Thursday by North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority. Formal contracts authorizing tax increment financing for both North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. projects each won 3-0 approval. City Council members...
Issac Weekly of Hershey High School’s SkillsUSA team placed sixth out of 30 competitors from June 20 to 24 at the national competition in Atlanta. Weekly qualified for national competition by placing first in plumbing at the Nebraska SkillsUSA competition in April. While in Atlanta, he took written tests and skills tests in plumbing.
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear, Commit child abuse/neglect. Matthew J. Heimbuch. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Christopher S. Herring. Age: 29. 1 warrant:...
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Cozad woman died following a crash on I-80 near Gothenburg Thursday night. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 6 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 215 – four miles east of the Gothenburg. NSP said an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it and was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.
