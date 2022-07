Effective: 2022-07-15 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY, FOOTHILLS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, AND THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU Relative humidity will begin to recover out of critical levels into the evening and overnight hours. Winds will remain breezy through the rest of the evening before gradually weakening overnight.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO