PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several late-night shootings are now under investigation, with two happening within the same area.The latest incident involved a shooting and vehicle crash in McKees Rocks.Allegheny County police said a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Additionally, police responded to Island Avenue just after 2 AM this morning. They found evidence of a shooting outside of Shooters Bar.Then, police received a call about a vehicle crash down the street near the former Mary Anne's Breakfast and Lunch. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Again, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Detectives were at the scene, collecting evidence to determine how this all unfolded.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the county tip line.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO