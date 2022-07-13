ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

westsidetoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center. Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center providing comprehensive care to over 45,000 people in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay, is expanding and integrating its medical, mental health, early...

westsidetoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier. Could it be possible for Westside Metro Riders to ride the Metro Train from Santa Monica to the Gateway City of Whittier in the future? If Metro’s most ambitious plan goes forward, that is exactly what could be in store for Angelenos.
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park. The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free Shakespeare in the Park for families with a production of “As BOO Like It” on Saturday, August 6th, continuing a 15-year tradition of free theater in Culver City Media Park. Based on William Shakespeare’s As You Like It and featuring all of our favorite classic Halloween characters, this 45-minute production will run every Saturday and Sunday in August at 11 am through August 28th.
CULVER CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Seeing Sharp Increase in Violent Crimes

Culver City has seen a sharp increase in violent crimes the past few weeks. Starting with a shooting on June 28 in the parking lot of the Culver City Mall, there have also been four armed robberies in this short period. According to the Culver City Police Department, crime has increased in the city between 2021 and 2022 by 90 percent.
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Man Fatally Shot by Police in West Los Angeles

36-year-old Felipe Guerrero shot after running towards officer with knife last week. A man was fatally shot by police on Pico Boulevard in West Los Angeles last week. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on July 7 around 5:00 p.m., West Los Angeles officers responded to a call reporting a man armed with a knife in the area of Pico Boulevard and Sawtelle Boulevard. The first police unit at the scene was a uniformed sergeant who was directed to the man by a community member.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy