Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park. The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free Shakespeare in the Park for families with a production of “As BOO Like It” on Saturday, August 6th, continuing a 15-year tradition of free theater in Culver City Media Park. Based on William Shakespeare’s As You Like It and featuring all of our favorite classic Halloween characters, this 45-minute production will run every Saturday and Sunday in August at 11 am through August 28th.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO