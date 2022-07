MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Merrill’s City Administrator has announced he will be retiring from the post this fall. David Johnson says after 40 years in public administration, the last ten in Merrill, it’s time to hang it up. “I feel I’ve done many good things for Merrill, and many good things have happened during my tenure. So I feel it’s time to go.”

