When it comes to social media, metrics matter a lot. TikTok is no exception and if you are a content creator on the platform, understanding your analytics is key to knowing your audience and making your channel grow faster. If you want to know whether the content you upload resonates with your connections, a deep dive into your analytics dashboard is the best way to understand who your visitors are and the type of content you need to upload. Analytics is about spotting trends and patterns in the content you post — for example, it can give statistics about where your audience is from, if they are male or female, and the times you can usually find them online.

