Integration of Harmonic VOS360 and BuyDRM’s KeyOS Allow Seamless Deployments of Encrypted Live and VOD Streaming

By prweb
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KeyOS Content Security Platform Provides Robust Anti-Piracy Services and Solutions. BuyDRM announced the integration of Harmonic’s VOS®360 cloud platform with BuyDRM’s Encryption Key API. This integration enables media companies and service providers to deploy encryption keys from BuyDRM’s encryption key API, simplifying the deployment of encrypted live and VOD streaming...

