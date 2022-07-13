GBI investigates deadly shooting in Athens

Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police say they were trying to serve a search warrant a home on Forest Road on Athens east side, where they were met by a 66 year-old man with a gun. They say the man shot and killed himself. There is no word from police on whether any officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.

From the ACCPD…

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, ACCPD was attempting to serve a search warrant at a residence on Forest Road. Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject with a firearm. ACCPD began de-escalation and negotiation efforts. However, the subject, a 66-year-old white male, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and EMS began life-saving efforts, but the subject succumbed to his injuries. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Per department policy, ACCPD requested, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agreed to process the scene and investigate the incident. Also, per department policy, ACCPD notified the Clarke County Office of the District Attorney regarding the incident.

