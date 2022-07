Are you looking for a fun, yet challenging escape room to master in Upstate, SC? With unique storylines and challenging puzzles, escape rooms have steadily been growing in popularity over the last decade. We gathered a list of escape rooms throughout the Upstate that are perfect for date nights, birthday parties, teambuilding exercises, and other group events. Time to pause that mystery podcast you’ve been listening to for hours and unlock your inner Sherlock Holmes to solve all the clues before time runs out!

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO