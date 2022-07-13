Heat Advisory in effect for Wednesday along with Ozone Action Day for part of the region

SHREVEPORT, La. – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® returns to the Shreveport Convention Center for a limited run July 15-17. Jurassic Quest will return following a fall visit with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
Comments / 0