Shreveport, LA

Heat Advisory in effect for Wednesday along with Ozone Action Day for part of the region

By Joe Haynes
KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has all of the area under a Heat Advisory on Wednesday. It goes from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. Heat Index values are forecast from 105 to 110 degrees in the shade. Higher...

www.ktbs.com

Related
KTBS

SWEPCO working to restore power from Wednesday night's storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms Wednesday evening across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, SWEPCO was reporting over 3,000 customers without power in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tropics quiet for now

SHREVEPORT, La. - The tropical satellite image from Friday evening shows a rather benign state of affairs in the tropical Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, we just have a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Thus, development is not expected over the next 5 days. So far...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Afternoon and evening storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - A passing weather disturbance and a weak cold front helped tap into a very hot and humid atmosphere to make scattered thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms became severe with damaging winds and hail. Over 12,000 were without power late Wednesday evening. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Higher temps draining consumers' wallets

SHREVEPORT, La. - The temperatures are rising and so are energy bills across the ArkLaTex. Some of the reasons are obvious; others might be a surprise to some of us. When we have these hot days, we expect are bills to go up because we're using our air conditioning more than usual. But this year it's been even worse with triple digit temperatures across the area regularly.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
KTBS

Linton Road Bridge reopened to traffic

BENTON, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Friday reopened the Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish to traffic following a full replacement project. The $5 million bridge project began in April 2021 and included the removal and replacement of the old...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Gulf development unlikely as rain chances linger

NEW ORLEANS - The tropical disturbance along the northern Gulf Coast is unlikely to develop much more. It's currently a trough of low pressure stretching from the Louisiana coast to the Florida Panhandle. With its close proximity to land, it has likely run out of time and water to develop much more. It will help enhance daily downpours across the region, especially near the coast. Street flooding is possible in the region.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

The more the merrier: Holiday Trail of Lights adds 2 new destinations

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Chemical fire breaks out at Shreveport warehouse

SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen fire units raced to the scene of a chemical fire in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood Friday morning. Authorities say the warehouse where it happened is in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Ozone Action Day#Android
KTBS

What's Happening: July 15-17

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. ATTENTION, Shreveport dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into the Shreveport Convention Center from July 15-17! See our herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Jurassic Quest, nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® returns to the Shreveport Convention Center for a limited run July 15-17. Jurassic Quest will return following a fall visit with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana climate task force eyes hydrogen energy for federal dollars

Eyeing billions in federal infrastructure dollars, Louisiana’s Climate Initiatives Task Force is evaluating several ongoing projects including a transition to hydrogen energy and building electrical vehicle infrastructure. But the effort faces a significant obstacle to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The task force has already...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

First medical marijuana pickup site in East Texas opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Texas Original is the first medical marijuana company to open a pickup site in East Texas on July 9. The Nacogdoches location is Texas Original’s 14th location in the state of Texas. The company’s first location was in Houston and the state’s first drive-thru location...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTBS

Local drive underway to purchase school supplies for Uvalde children

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 has opened the Disaster Relief Fund for children in Uvalde, Texas to purchase school supplies. There are accounts set up at Community Bank of Louisiana. Just make your check out to the KTBS Disaster Relief Fund. For those in East Texas, you can donate to...
UVALDE, TX
KTBS

Woman injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that the woman was shot in the leg. It happened in the 300 block of Robinson Place between Gilbert Drive and Wheeless Avenue about 3:30...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Office of Fair Share to hold Hoop Don’t Shoot Basketball Tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Office of Fair Share is partnering with the Shreveport Police Department for a stop the violence initiative. The “Hoop Don’t Shoot” basketball tournament brings 16 businesses throughout the city together to establish and strengthen relationships with young people from each of their communities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: The Landry Anglin Story

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on events that unfolded following the killing of Landry Anglin, 13, back in May in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. If you'd like to submit...
SHREVEPORT, LA

