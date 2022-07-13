ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene ISD moves all season football tickets at Shotwell Stadium to online sales

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Abilene ISD will partner with HomeTown Ticketing to offer online ticketing for events at the Shotwell Stadium complex, including football, for the 2022-23 school year.

In effort to make the process easier, anyone renewing their football season tickets for either Abilene High or Cooper for the upcoming season should provide key information before the season begins.

To be eligible to renew season tickets, fans must submit a valid email address to the AISD Department of Athletics. Fans also must give the name their season tickets were originally purchased under.

The information can be submitted using the form at: https://forms.gle/hDSZCpyZTSA6GtZ97 .

Once the form at the link above has been completed and the athletics staff processes season ticket-holder information, current season ticket holders will receive a welcome email from HomeTown Ticketing that includes an access code.

The access code can be used to renew season tickets beginning July 20.

Here are important dates for season ticket renewals, trades/exchanges and sales:

  • Season ticket renewal: July 20-27
  • Season ticket trade/exchange day: July 28
  • New season ticket sales: Aug. 1-12

Additional information about single-game ticket home game purchases via HomeTown Ticketing will be available soon.

Fans will still be able to use cash to purchase single-game tickets on site for athletics events held on an AISD campus. Out-of-town game ticket procedures for all teams will be posted each week at www.abileneisd.org .

Both Cooper and Abilene High open the season at Shotwell Stadium. Cooper plays Keller on Aug. 25, while AHS plays

Cooper opens the season against Keller on Aug. 25, and Abilene High plays Odessa Permian the next day. The annual Crosstown Showdown is the following Friday.

For information or assistance with the online ticketing process, call the AISD Department of Athletics at 325-677-1444.

ABILENE, TX
ABILENE, TX
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
ANSON, TX
ABILENE, TX
ABILENE, TX
