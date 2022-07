OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - During the Summer, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assigning school resources officers to all schools in session. During the Marion County Commission’s budget workshop, a debate over who should pay their wages was discussed. As of right now the county is providing some of the funds for the SROs but feels that the school board should be responsible for covering all of the costs.

