ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance put their sprawling LA mansion - with ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and its own cinema - on the market for a cool $85million

By cnn.com
dailyadvent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Tesla Plans to Open Diner With Charging Stations and Drive-In Theater in Los Angeles

A longtime Hollywood restaurant is about to close and it appears one of the more controversial figures in the world may be moving his company in. Shakey’s in Hollywood is set to close Tuesday and Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has filed plans with the city of Los Angeles to move in with a first-of-its-kind 24-hour diner with electric vehicle charging station and a drive-in movie theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
smobserved.com

LouLou Restaurant & Lounge in Santa Monica to Celebrate Grand Opening JULY 23rd

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 14, 2022) -- Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, a premier outdoor retail destination, the new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The highly anticipated restaurant has undergone a complete remodel to breathe new life into a rooftop atmosphere featuring greenery, candlelit trees, earthy joinery design components, and more. All of these elements combined with unparalleled service create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera." The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30am for brunch, featuring DJs and live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Black Enterprise

Meet Top 1% Realtor And Bank Owner Of Prime One Home Loans, Benaisha Poole-Watson

Born in Los Angeles, Calif. to an immigrant mother from Guatemala and African-American father. At the age of 7, Benaisha became a latch key kid, walking home from school, past gang members, drug dealers, and prostitutes through the streets of South-Central Los Angeles‘s Crenshaw District. Early on, she was exposed to losing many classmates and in the sixth grade experienced her first friend being killed by gang violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinema#Tycoon#Housing List
palisadesnews.com

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite New York-Style Pizza in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot takes to New York City-style pizza slices, a format that has long been popular in Los Angeles, but has only recently risen to heights that would begin to approach the city from which it originated. Here now, the top three places to get New York City pizza in the City of Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

The Tupac Shakur ‘Wake Me When I’m Free” Exhibit Announces Final Run in LA

The Los Angeles residency for the Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibition will wrap at the end of the summer. On Monday, September 5, 2022, The Canvas at L.A. Live (944 Georgia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015) will close its doors for the last time. During the last few weeks of the show’s run, there will be a variety of fresh summer programming and promotions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Flying Magazine

Bucket List: Airport in the Sky

Located 1,602 feet atop a mountain on scenic Catalina Island—offshore of Palos Verdes, California, and easily seen from the coastline of the Los Angeles basin—Catalina Airport is a bucket list destination for many pilots. Many who have been there make it a point to re-turn to enjoy the challenge of the airport and all that the area has to offer. Much like the iconic Sedona Air-port in Arizona, the ground drops off dramatically at each end of the 3,000-foot runway, making the approach challenging enough that most LA-region aircraft rental facilities require a special checkout for pilots who want to take an airplane to the island. If you’re looking for a fun challenge, Catalina is a terrific choice that also offers great attractions and delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
House Digest

Inside The Historic LA Home Kristen Wiig Sold To Lily Collins For $3.9 Million

"Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins just bought this mid-century modern house from actress-comedienne Kristen Wiig in a private transaction for $3.9 million, reports Realtor. The home is located at 711 South San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena, California, and was originally constructed in 1947 by architects Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland, Jr., who were also a father-son duo. It totals 3,425 square feet of living space which includes the adjacent guest house.
PASADENA, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy