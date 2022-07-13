ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ms. Marvel episode 6 ending explained

By Julio Luis Munar
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After little more than a month, Kamala Khan has made her way toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe and boasts a bright future ahead of her. But before that happens, the final episode of her first season on Disney+ needs to resolve all the hanging plot threads, especially those with Kamran and...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
BGR.com

How the Ms. Marvel finale changes the course of Marvel’s MCU

The Ms. Marvel season finale is now streaming on Disney Plus, complete with the expected post-credits scene that’s usually attached to such MCU milestones. But the big event in the post-credits scene isn’t even the most mind-blowing reveal from the final episodes. We’ll talk about it all below, but know that big spoilers follow.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nakia
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Zoe
epicstream.com

Black Adam: DC Fans are Furious Following Reports of Another 'Faceless' Superman Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the entire comic book film fandom ablaze after he hinted on social media that Black Adam will square off with Superman on the big screen. For months now, fans have been keeping their hopes up for a Man of Steel appearance in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, and considering their rich history in the comics, it makes a ton of sense to see them go at it.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvels#Pakistani
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Confirms Marvel Studios Leaks Misinformation on Purpose

Aside from creating blockbuster movies, it would appear that Marvel Studios is also in the business of tricking its fans. There have always been whispers about how accurate leaks have been regarding Marvel Studios projects, but Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirmed they indeed exist. The Ms. Marvel finale left many fans satisfied, and that's without factoring in Kamala Khan potentially being a mutant, or the post-credits scene featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani recently participated in a Reddit AMA, where she answered several fan questions. One response, in particular, revealed how Marvel Studios plants leaks on purpose.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Ms Marvel's X-Men reveal just changed the MCU forever

Ms Marvel spoilers follow. Previously, on X-Men Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan discovered an old bracelet that imbued her with strange abilities. Namely, the power to create and control hard-light energy constructs. "Magic, absolute magic," says Kamala's father when he watches Ms Marvel use these powers in costume. But there's far...
COMICS
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder has a mind-blowing Loki revelation that everyone missed

Thor: Love and Thunder made $302 million at the global box office during its opening weekend, with $143 million in domestic ticket sales alone. Millions of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fans already know what happens in Marvel’s new MCU movie and what it means for the franchise’s future. But there’s one mind-blowing Loki reveal hidden in Thor: Love and Thunder and it might not be immediately apparent. After all, the God of Mischief isn’t really part of Taika Waititi’s new story.
MOVIES
Polygon

Secret Headquarters is the next generation of Spy Kids, with Owen Wilson as Iron Man

If you ever doubt the influence and reach of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just look at the impact it’s had on superhero movies. The MCU made every other studio hungry for its own multimedia, cross-platform “cinematic universe” series, but it’s also heavily influenced the look, feel, and tone of most of the superhero movies and TV in its wake. Just look at the first trailer for Secret Headquarters, Paramount’s upcoming hero film starring Owen Wilson as a tech-based superhero.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow

Warning: mild Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead. Thor is still feeling the love for two of Earth's mightiest heroes. In Norse mythology, warriors who die a glorious death in battle live forever in the halls of Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. Others are immortalized in ink on the body of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), his tattoos exposed by Zeus (Russell Crowe) during a revealing trip to Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder. When Thor bares all before the gods, a closer look at Thor's tattoos reveals tributes to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), his teammates who sacrificed themselves to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
100K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy