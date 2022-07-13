ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With 2021 Fatal Shooting

By cnn.com
dailyadvent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Arrest made in shooting death of teen on Nisperos Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street. Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto; No Officers Injured

MODESTO (CBS13) – A family disturbance preceded the officer-involved shooting in Modesto that fatally injured a subject on Thursday, police say. According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Entrada Way just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers encountered a man in the front yard of the home. Police say the man was uncooperative and the situation escalated to the point that an officer opened fire. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say the man died from his injuries. Police say, at this point in the investigation, no other information – including the name of the man who died – about the incident will be released. Body-worn camera video of the incident will be released in the coming weeks, police note.  
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old man fatally shot in Stockton Tuesday night

(BCN) — An 18-year-old man died Tuesday night in Stockton at a hospital after being shot, police said. Police said they were dispatched at 10:03 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street on reports of a person shot. The victim was located at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged stabbing at Merced grocery store

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing at a grocery store in Merced. 19-year-old Juan Guzman of Turlock is accused of stabbing an employee at the Food-4-Less grocery store on West Olive Avenue. The employee was treated for their injuries at hospital, police said.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Stockton Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Weston Ranch

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting that took the life of a teenager in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton Police officers say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate fatal shooting at shopping center early Friday

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that injured one victim early Friday morning, according to authorities.The San Jose Police Department received the call about the shooting at around 6 a.m. Officers responded to the scene that occurred in the Plant Shopping Center located on Curter Avenue at Monterey Road. One adult male victim was found injured. Police did not initially provide any information on the victim's condition  San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 7 a.m.Police said most if not all businesses were closed at the time of the shooting. At around...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Camera Video Released Of Knife-Wielding Suspect Who Charged Officer In Modesto Home

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police body camera video has now been released of the July 4 incident where an officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside a Modesto home. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a disturbance at a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive. As detailed in the body camera video, officers arrive and learn that a woman had allegedly been threatened by a son who had reportedly not taken his medications. The son then locked himself in his bedroom with two knives. WATCH: Body camera video of the July...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Arrested On Felony Charges After 20 Sick Cats Rescued From Filthy Stockton Trailer

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Twenty cats, all facing serious health issues, were rescued from a trailer in Stockton and their owner was booked into jail on multiple felony charges of animal cruelty. The Stockton Sheriff’s Office says that on July 6, Animal Services Officers were called out to a trailer along Waller Road, just west of Highway 99 in Stockton, after hearing reports that there were foul odors and a large number of cats in the trailer. When officers went inside the residence, they were reportedly hit with a powerful smell of cat urine. The fire department was then called to help ventilate...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail#Violent Crime
NBC Bay Area

Police Identify Shooting Victim Who Died Following His Birthday in Oakland

Oakland police identified the man who died in a shooting early Wednesday in the city's Uptown neighborhood as Tadao Henning, who turned 34 on Tuesday. Henning died after someone fired shots shortly before 1:30 a.m. near 450 19th St., near the Fox Theater. A San Leandro woman and a Tracy...
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in recent string of burglaries in Stockton

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton Police General Crimes Detectives have been working on a series of business burglaries that have taken place mainly in the Downtown Stockton corridor since April 2022. During the investigation, detectives identified Ruben Manuel Martinez, 33, as the burglar. Detectives took him into custody on July 1, 2022, and arrested him for the following burglary cases:
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shooting at The Plant Shopping Center in San Jose Leaves Man Dead: Police

A man was shot and killed early Friday at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, according to SJPD. At about 6 a.m., officers responded to the shopping center at Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Modesto hit-and-run that killed Dakota Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers have made an arrest in the July 6 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Dakota Stockton. Modesto officers arrested Ahmad Fayaz, 26, of Modesto, and charged him with felony hit-and-run and for participating in a street race. According...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Dies After Shooting In Stockton On Nisperos Street

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died in a Stockton shooting Tuesday night. Stockton police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a teenager with gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the teen to the hospital, but police say he was soon pronounced dead. The name of the teen has not been released. Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

18-year-old shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the 1900 block of Nisperos Street around 10 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday. Video player above: Top Stories from July 13, 2022. The 18-year-old was found by...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Teen dies after shooting in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday night, Stockton Police Department officials say. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street after reports of a shooting. There they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
FOX40

Granite Bay woman arrested for $11,000 in fraudulent checks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman was arrested by the Roseville Police Department on June 21 after evidence was found connecting her to multiple fraudulent checks, according to police. Police said they were initially tipped off about Brandi Noschka, 43, when a fraudulent check report was made...
GRANITE BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy