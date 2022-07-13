Bucharest to add 100 new trolleybuses to its public transport fleet

Dock workers at Germany's North Sea ports went on strike Friday in the latest of several walkouts that have added pressures on shipping as their union demands a hefty pay rise to counter high inflation.The 48-hour strike, which is to end on Saturday morning, has largely paralyzed cargo handling at major ports including Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven, news agency dpa reported. It follows a 24-hour walkout in June and a previous one-shift warning strike.However, there will be no further strikes before late August under a deal reached at the labor court in Hamburg on Thursday night, the court said....

LABOR ISSUES ・ 18 HOURS AGO