Utrecht to reserve all social housing placements for refugees for six weeks

The race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister is hotting up.Here are the candidates left in the Tory leadership contest following the second round of voting.– Rishi SunakAge: 42.Bio: Born in Southampton in 1980, his father was a GP and his mother ran her own pharmacy. He attended one of the top private schools in the country, Winchester College, before studying PPE at Oxford. In parliament since 2015, he is thought to be among one of the richest MPs in the Commons, he has had a rapid rise to the upper tier of British politics...

ELECTIONS ・ 22 HOURS AGO