Janet Hardy Memorial Scholarship Fund surpasses $100,000

Baltimore Times
Church Leaders Meet at New Shiloh Baptist Church to Address Transportation Needs of Voters
Religious leaders like the Bishop Reginald Kennedy of Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church do not want the “spirit of apathy to possess” voters in this election season. To encourage voting in the upcoming gubernatorial election, New Shiloh Baptist Church hosted a press conference on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, along with leaders from different denominational faiths across Baltimore City and the county.
macaronikid.com
🦀 GIVEAWAY: Tickets To The Made In Maryland Festival On August 14
One of our area's best annual events is coming up! The Made in Maryland Festival at Kurtz's Beach in Pasadena is on Sunday August 14 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. You get a chance to win FOUR tickets from Macaroni KID!. Contest is open until Thursday, July 21 at...
Worker Crushed To Death While Repairing Skid Loader Was Popular Cecil County Dad
A Maryland worker who died when his head was crushed by a skid loader he was repairing is being remembered as a loving dad and husband. The machine was tilted backward and dislodged a metal block supporting it when it fell on Kevin Cline, 38, around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Marley Road in Elkton, officials previously said.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: Ice Cream Made in Maryland
One of the best parts of warm summer weather is getting to cool off with a cone or cup of ice cream. This Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. In fact, all of July is National Ice Cream Month. In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Month,...
wnav.com
Favorite Chesapeake Bay Photographer’s Image Chosen to be a Forever Stamp
Edgewater-based Peter Turcik has had one of his shots chosen by the U.S Postal Service to be part of its National Marine Sanctuaries First Class-Forever Stamps- collection. It’s a photo of a wreck in Mallows Bay. The Chesapeake Bay’s senior Vice President of Communications Jody Hedeman Couser, says that...
Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer
Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
Political Notes: Moore Calls Out Franchot Supporter’s ‘Divisive’ Post, Governor Candidates Release New Ads
Gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore (D) called on rival Peter Franchot (D) to cut ties with a prominent supporter because of a social media post... The post Political Notes: Moore Calls Out Franchot Supporter’s ‘Divisive’ Post, Governor Candidates Release New Ads appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
In "Inheritance," Baynard Woods confronts the burden of whiteness
Now, we turn to the Baltimore-based author and journalist Baynard Woods. His last book, written with Brandon Soderberg, was a chronicle of corruption in the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It’s called I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad.
WMDT.com
Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday
Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
Wbaltv.com
Extensive damage across Harford County following storms
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — There is a lot of damage in Harford County, especially the area near and around north Bel Air, following Tuesday's powerful storms. Around the county is downed trees -- they are everywhere. Unfortunately, you had a few situations like this one where a large one crashed into a home.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
Ocean City Today
Cities where houses sell fastest near Baltimore
Compiled a list of the cities in the Baltimore metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Family of four wakes up to garage on fire in Harford County
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A family of four was displaced in Harford County after they woke up and found their garage on fire. After they heard their two dogs barking, they found a fire in the garage. The family lost power due to Tuesday's storms and used a generator...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid: If Mayor's Office 'wanted to get us off the corner, give us a weekly check'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Early Friday afternoon, the squeegee kids at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues are back at it again; weaving in and out of the idling cars looking to make some cash. One of the kids, only going by James, said he’s going to be...
Wbaltv.com
Cleanup continues after storms leave extensive damage across Maryland
Trees uprooted, homes sliced in half and thousands still left without power. The cleanup continues in parts of northern Maryland after a powerful storm leaves behind damage for miles. | LINK: Power outages across Maryland. Video: Morning cleanup efforts in Baltimore and Carroll counties. STORM DAMAGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTY. Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Thousands across Baltimore region now on day three without power
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) - — Cleanup continues after severe weather moved through the Baltimore region on Tuesday evening. The storm took down trees, branches, and powerlines – subsequently knocking out power for thousands of customers. On Friday morning, about 18,000 BGE customers were still without service, according...
chesapeakefamily.com
Summer Fun: See a Movie at Bengies Drive-In Theatre
Watch movies at Bengies Drive-In Theatre in Baltimore from the comfort of your own car!. The Bengies Drive-In Theatre features the largest movie theater screen in the USA and has been in continuous operation since 1956. Tonight’s Double Features showings are “Lightyear” and “Jaws.” The Box Office opens at 7:15pm with a movie start time of 8:45pm. Arrive early to get a good spot and avoid waiting in a long car line!
Carroll County Public Schools Closed Following Damaging Thunderstorms
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials. Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said. Due to issues related to the storms Tuesday evening, Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for all summer programs. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) July 13, 2022 A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even...
foxbaltimore.com
Candidate for Governor Peter Franchot weighs in on squeegee kids, state of campaign
(WBFF) — During a campaign event on Saturday, Democratic candidate for Governor Peter Franchot weighed in on the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore by a squeegee kid. Franchot said that he has a zero-tolerance policy toward crime. "We have to realize that everyone has to feel safe...
Cecil Whig
