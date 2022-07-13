Opinion: Include local taxes in state income taxes

Happy new (fiscal) year! Well, maybe not for the tax man. July 1 marked the start of a new fiscal year in the vast majority of U.S. states. That’s when new tax policies usually kick in and, in at least a small handful of states, those include lower sales taxes.
California will soon be sending "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 to about 23 million residents, thanks to a budget compromise reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers over the weekend. As inflation continues to soar and motorists feel the pinch at the pump, states across the country...
Monthly enhanced child tax credit checks provided millions of parents in the US with financial relief last year. The final monthly payment was disbursed in December, increasing the number of children in poverty from 12.1% to 17% and putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
In its final 2022 Filing Season Statistics report, the IRS stated that it has processed more than 140 million individual income tax returns, including more than 96 million refunds for a total of over $282 billion, with an average refund of $3,039. Know: Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July...
With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
Many retirees are struggling to keep up with rising living costs. This especially applies to those who get most of their income from Social Security. Cutting back in certain areas could free up loads of cash and help seniors reduce their financial concerns.
Hundreds of multiemployer pension plans were in danger of being unable to completely fund benefits. The program set up to help these pension plans was on track to become insolvent in 2026. Changes have now been implemented to keep the program and these pension plans solvent for decades.
For millions of parents, the enhanced child tax credit was a major financial relief in 2021. But when it ended in January, the proportion of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, as well as gas and grocery prices, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Zebulon Newton received the last monthly Child Tax Credit payment of $550 for his two children on December 15th. Five months after the credits expired, it's getting harder to make ends meet. With gas prices surging, costs of grocery bills and day care eroding savings, record-high inflation has left little room for the family of four to front emergency costs, said the North Carolina resident.
The Roth 401(k) and Roth IRA are two different types of retirement vehicles that allow you to invest after-tax dollars. A Roth 401(k) is offered through your employer, and a Roth IRA is set up individually. A Roth 401(k) has stricter rules but higher contributions, while a Roth IRA has...
As a worker, there’s a limit on the amount of your earnings that are taxed by Social Security. This is known as maximum taxable earnings, which shifts on a yearly basis in line with changes in the national average wage index. For 2022, that amount is $147,000, but the Social Security Administration (SSA) has suggested several provisions that could modify that amount in 2023.
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
First, upstream basis is not about fishing! It is about using your estate plan to reduce capital gains or income tax. While estate taxes only affect the wealthiest of the wealthy, with the runup in stock prices and real estate values, capital gains taxes can be a real issue for many people. One possible solution involves using a tool called an upstream power of appointment trust.
When Aretha Franklin died in August 2018, she did so without having a will in place for posthumous affairs. As a result, her heirs endured an onset of legal troubles including Franklin’s outstanding income taxes, and its associated penalties interest of $7.8 million. Though the debt—gained between 2010 and...
Business owners, freelancers, and independent contractors can use estimated quarterly tax payments to stay organized and manage their finances before the April filing deadline. Almost everyone dreads the March-April tax season, just before the federal tax deadline of April 15. Many business owners scramble to put together their tax return,...
