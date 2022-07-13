Opinion: Include local taxes in state income taxes

Monthly enhanced child tax credit checks provided millions of parents in the US with financial relief last year. The final monthly payment was disbursed in December, increasing the number of children in poverty from 12.1% to 17% and putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.

