Opinion: Abortion bans don't reduce abortion

Where did our beautiful river go? We used to be able to see it while walking the riverwalk. You can sit on the benches, and what do you see? A solid wall of willows. We used to have boat races, but you sure can't see anything now. You can hardly see Keefer's cabin. It behooves the city to cut down these willows and trim up the trees so that our beautiful river is seen. This is one of our main tourist scenes and needs to be exposed. It's not P.J. Holm's fault. His budget has been cut drastically, but now the soccer fields west of town are gone, which frees up several employees. As Reagan said, "Tear down this wall."

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO