Idaho Falls, ID

Opinion: Abortion bans don't reduce abortion

Post Register
 2 days ago

Pro-Choice Idaho Falls walked along with the Bonneville County Democrats in this year’s Fourth of July parade with the theme “Let Freedom Ring!” We stressed the importance of reproductive freedom while raising awareness of the other rights one of us or a loved...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Post Register

Opinion: We already know who the Republican Party is

An official of the Bonneville County Republicans recently invited us to come and see who the Republican Party is. The fact of the matter is that we already know who the Republican Party is. The Republican Party is a party that claims to be conservative but is, in fact, regressive....
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Teamsters strike continues into ninth week

The employees of Pocatello Ready Mix (PRM) who are members of the Teamsters Local 983 union went on strike on May 10, and it has continued for eight weeks, with July 12 being the start of their ninth week. Striking employees say they plan to continue their strike until the...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Make the river visible again

Where did our beautiful river go? We used to be able to see it while walking the riverwalk. You can sit on the benches, and what do you see? A solid wall of willows. We used to have boat races, but you sure can't see anything now. You can hardly see Keefer's cabin. It behooves the city to cut down these willows and trim up the trees so that our beautiful river is seen. This is one of our main tourist scenes and needs to be exposed. It's not P.J. Holm's fault. His budget has been cut drastically, but now the soccer fields west of town are gone, which frees up several employees. As Reagan said, "Tear down this wall."
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Department of Motor Vehicles to increase administrative fees

The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles will be increasing their administrative fees from $6 to $8, following a public hearing held on July 5. The increase comes as the DMV prepares to lose revenue from approximately 12,000 transactions, according to County Assessor Jessica Roach. At a Jefferson County Board...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Demonstration held for Dylan Ross Tindore

FORT HALL — A crowd of family and friends gathered on Tuesday, July 12, in front of the Tribal Justice Center to raise awareness for Dylan Ross Tindore, a Fort Hall man who was stabbed to death with a knife in January 2022. The demonstration was formed because Tindore’s...
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

New P&Z officials get to know Jefferson County

In an effort to familiarize themselves with the Jefferson County area, new Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton has scheduled several meetings and trainings for new P&Z staff and local cities and departments. Ollerton informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during their July 5 meeting that he has scheduled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Every day is a fairy tale for owners of wedding, event center

RIGBY – For Josh and Georgia Pearle Foster, running a wedding venue is like living in a fairy tale. The Rigby couple are the owners of Loft 745 off County Line Road in Jefferson County. Many people have attended weddings and receptions here over the years, and countless others have seen the sign out front as they’ve driven past it on U.S. Highway 20.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Growing pains: Commission recommends denial of Rexburg request for new impact area

A joint planning commission voted unanimously to recommend declining Rexburg’s application to create an area of impact in Salem and Hibbard. Local residents turned out in unanimous opposition to the plan. The commission consisted of nine volunteer members who considered the proposal — with three representatives each from Rexburg,...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Food-conditioned bear euthanized at eastern Idaho campground

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho — A young male black bear that feasted on garbage left out by campers in eastern Idaho was captured and euthanized Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff captured said the bear at Stoddard Creek Campground. IDFG said the bear "showed no fear of humans and repeatedly ripped open coolers and pushed on tents in search of food, posing a human safety risk."
DUBOIS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch given green light

Madison County Planning and Zoning Administrator Gary Armstrong defended Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch’s designation as an agricultural operation in front of the Madison County Commissioners on Monday. County Commissioner Chairman Todd Smith began by summarizing the June 29 meeting. “Two weeks ago we had some concerned citizens come in....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for patients with chronic lower back pain

BLACKFOOT — Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. The Intracept® procedure is a minimally invasive procedure that is clinically proven to relieve chronic low back pain. It targets a nerve located in the bones of the spine (vertebrae).
BLACKFOOT, ID
upr.org

Police chief Ulysses Black resigns following DUI charge in Idaho

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.
Post Register

Memories of Yellowstone: How time changes the rules

In the late 1950’s, Rigby local and former business owner Dean Abbott took these two photos of Yellowstone National Park visitors interacting with a mother bear and her cub. Dean is now deceased, and the pictures were submitted by his son, Rigby local Steve Abbott. While these photos were...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local family demands justice for slain loved one during protest outside tribal courthouse

FORT HALL — Family and friends of a local man stabbed to death in January demonstrated in front of the Fort Hall Tribal Justice Center on Tuesday to raise awareness about the loss of their loved one and the ongoing case for the man accused of killing him. A little over one dozen people held signs and chanted “Justice for Dylan Tindore,” a 34-year-old Fort Hall man who was killed on Jan. 7, 2022. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

Charboneau, Eleanor

Eleanor Louise Charboneau, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Eleanor was born May 16, 1943, in Elko, Nevada, to Floyd Eugene Jewkes and Martha Louise Blackett Jewkes. She grew up in Star Valley, just outside of Wells, Nevada. She graduated from Wells High School and also attended a local business college in Idaho Falls. On November 24, 1961, she married Albert Benjamin Charboneau in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Eleanor and Albert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned various businesses. In addition they had expanded their business enterprises into Nevada. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed family, bowling, golfing, and traveling with her husband. She enjoyed running her businesses and was proud of her family. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Tony) Kunkel of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Leonard Michael Charboneau of Benton City, WA; brother, Leonard E. (Diane) Jewkes of North Pole, AK; 5 grandchildren, Amy, Daniel, Damien, William, and Emily; and 8 great-grandchildren, Alizay, Kiana, Liam, Amari, Bailey, Olivia, Benziq, and Oryn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Benjamin Charboneau; son, David A. Charboneau; parents, Martha and Eugene Jewkes; brother, Larry Jewkes; mother-in-law, Wilma Charboneau; and father-in-law, Bert Charboneau. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MorningStar of Idaho Falls activities or Team Employee Fund. Checks made payable to MorningStar of Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanor 5/16/1943 - 7/9/2022Louise Charboneau.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Under new Idaho Power plan, power shutoffs possible in several areas including Pocatello to prevent wildfires

BOISE — This summer, Idaho Power has a new program to protect people in its service area from wildfire. The company identified the parts of its service area most vulnerable to wildfire, said Jon Axtman, engineering and reliability senior manager with the company. Those nine areas could be subject to having their power turned off during extreme weather as part of the company’s new Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
POCATELLO, ID

