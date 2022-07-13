Opinion: In response to Dean Frickey

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, his now-beleaguered plan for state-run border control, with clear political ambitions. Announced last March, the controversial initiative was meant to be a stick in the Biden administration’s eye. Abbott wanted the Texas National Guard to effectively act as federal border agents, despite the fact that its members — unlike real border agents — don’t have the authority to apprehend or incarcerate migrants for crossing the border without legal documentation. For that reason, Operation Lone Star has been little more than right-wing, anti-immigrant theater, featuring cruel and performative stunts like busing migrants all the way to Washington, D.C., from the Texas-Mexico border.
