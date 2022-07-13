ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Lil Wayne Announces 6th Annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” In New Orleans, Reveals Lineup

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6th annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” has been announced and like the past 5 music festivals, it will be taking place in Lil Wayne‘s hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as...

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest to return to Champions Square in August

After a near-disastrous detour in 2019, Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest plans to return to its original home at Champions Square on Aug. 27. In addition to the homegrown headliner and namesake, the roster for the sixth edition of the event includes fellow New Orleans native Rob49 plus Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray and BabyFace Ray. Surprise guests tend to turn up as well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Beignet Fest Announces 2022 Musical Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest is making a striking comeback Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10a.m. to 6p.m. at the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds with a standout musical lineup. Along with its main stage, the festival will add a second stage in its Kids Village for families to enjoy this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest returns August 27

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans native and rap legend Lil’ Wayne announced on Instagram that his one-day music event, Lil Weezyana Fest will return to Champion Square on Saturday, August 27. The event like many others during the pandemic had been canceled due to restrictions. Moneybagg Yo, Coi...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Information Network VP Tanita Myers dead at 49

One of the leaders of the Black Information Network, Tanita Myers, died on July 13 in New Orleans. She was 49. “Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network,” Tony Coles, division president for iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group and BIN president, wrote in a note to staff, according to InsideRadio. “We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans Museum of Art Presents “Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) presents Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk, on view July 16, 2022–January 8, 2023. For more than three decades, Selwhyn Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell (American, born 1964) has been photographing New Orleans, creating a unique body of work that blends elements of portraiture, fashion, performance, and street photography. Picture Man explores how Polo Silk blends all of those elements and illustrates his contributions in the history of American photography. The exhibition features more than 35 images by Silk spanning 20 years from 1987–2007, with an emphasis on the 1990s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans July 15-17

Summer festival season continues this weekend with the Island Strong Beach Fest and fundraiser in Grand Isle. For those looking to stay out of the sun, comedian Tom Segura, Tulane's Summer Lyric Theatre and more all have ticketed performances. Here's what's happening July 15-17 in New Orleans. Help Grand Isle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New food hall opening in former Auction House Market with 6 restaurants, hybrid concept

A new multi-vendor food hall is set to open soon in the former home of Auction House Market, which closed earlier this year. The Hall on Mag is now taking shape for the projected opening date in early August at 801 Magazine St. It’s bringing six distinct restaurant concepts, from sushi to soul food, and a hybrid approach to service meant to give the food hall better versatility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Get a peek inside these 5 luxury New Orleans homes valued over $1.5 million

New Orleans has a variety of home styles, heavily influenced by the city's French, Spanish, and Caribbean history. Creole cottages, shotgun houses, double gallery homes and more line the streets, showcasing their unique architecture and design. Whether you're just window shopping or planning your next investment, have a look at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Martin Wine Cellar expands offerings with deli sandwiches, salads

For years, Martin Wine Cellar’s New Orleans and Metairie locations have been known not just for their interesting wines, but also as great spots to grab a bite. Gourmet sandwiches, sides and salads served with rotating wines by the glass are mainstays of a menu that first took root at the store’s Uptown New Orleans location in 1977.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lobster roll pop-up brings taste of New England to New Orleans

New Orleans is a seafood town, but one shellfish dish hasn’t been readily available in the Crescent City: the lobster roll. Joel Griffin is changing that with his pop-up, Joel’s Lobster Rolls. This pop-up can be found at Uptown spots serving up the New England staple, tasty lobster...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
McDonald’s USA & Keke Palmer Surprise Young Leaders with $220K

McDonald’s Future 22 is an integrated, creative campaign, launched during Black History Month, that highlights 22 young, Black visionaries who are creating meaningful change in communities across the country. During the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture, McDonald’s furthered its commitment to serving up bright futures by surprising 22 young,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

