ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where to Watch and Stream The Ides of March Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch The Ides of March - Last updated on Jul 13, 2022. Best sites to...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel Free Online

Best sites to watch Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel on this page.
TRAVEL
Engadget

Netflix partners with Microsoft for upcoming ad-supported subscription tier

Netflix has found a partner for its upcoming ad-supported tier. On Wednesday, the company announced it plans to work with Microsoft on the effort. In a blog post published by Microsoft, the tech giant said it would provide Netflix with technological and sales expertise. As recently as last month, The...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Video#The Ides Of March#Amazon Channel#Apple Itunes
technewstoday.com

Can You Watch Hulu Offline? How to Do It

One of the reasons why people like and use Hulu is that you can watch it offline. This is a very convenient app for people who travel and need something to watch on a long drive. This is truly a lifesaver when there is no Wi-Fi and you’re bored to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Picks Microsoft as Global Advertising Partner as It Plans New Service Tier

The bake-off to find Netflix’s inaugural advertising partner is over, and Microsoft is the winner. The tech giant will be Netflix’s global advertising technology and sales partner, the streaming service said Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Kaluuya Not Returning for 'Black Panther 2'Idina Menzel, 'SNL' Star Sarah Sherman Set for Bat Mitzvah Comedy for Netflix, Adam Sandler'Ferrari' Series From 'Peaky Blinders' Creator Lands at Apple TV+ “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Sling Launches ‘Freeview Weekends’ for Summer, With Free Streaming Online

Click here to read the full article. Sling has long been one of our favorite streaming services for watching live TV at home, and with more than 30 different channels on both its “Sling Blue” and “Sling Oranges” packages, there’s no shortage of sports, news or entertainment content to watch. But the streamer is giving its subscribers even more this summer with its “Freeview Weekends” experience. While Sling offers popular channels like AMC, Bravo, ESPN, CNN and E!, subscribers currently have to pay extra to get so-called “premium” streaming services like Showtime, Epix and Starz. That all changes with Sling’s “Freeview Weekends,”...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Showrunners Reveal Most Important Character in Game of Thrones Prequel

We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of House of the Dragon and there is little doubt that people have high expectations when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel series. Not surprisingly, it looks like the new show will once again put the focus on a Targaryen queen just like Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik confirmed that Rhaenyra Targaryen will be the most important character in the upcoming HBO drama.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

YouTube TV takes the No. 1 streaming spot with 5 million subscribers

There’s a new No. 1 in the world of live TV streaming in the United States. The leader, apparently, is YouTube TV. In a blog post penned by Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management for YouTube TV and Connected TV, the company says “today, we’re humbled that 5 million of you are currently on this journey with us.” That’s some 2 million more subscribers since the last time we got an update in October 2020, when YouTube TV crowed about having “more than 3 million” subscribers. The new 5 million number also includes those who are in the trial period, YouTube TV said.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel's I Am Groot Episode Receives Early Theatrical Release

The upcoming MCU animated short series I Am Groot is set to make its debut next month on Disney+ which will feature the mini-adventures of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character. While the series is not expected to have any ramifications in the MCU since it has its own continuity, there are still some excitement surrounding it and now it looks like you can get a chance to watch one of the episodes early.
COMICS
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta adds music and podcast preview on Lock Screen

Teased during the WWDC 2022 keynote, iOS 16 beta 3 revised build – and public beta version – adds music and podcast preview on the Lock Screen. Users just need to tap the cover of a song on Apple Music, Spotify, or a podcast while the iPhone is locked, and the preview takes over the screen.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Star Cast in Urusei Yatsura Remake

Ahead of the series’ release, the Urusei Yatsura remake announced its Season 1 release plans along with the addition of a popular Demon Slayer voice actor in the cast. The announcement was made via a post on the Urusei Yatsura remake official Twitter. The post confirmed that season 1 of the series will air over two consecutive seasons. This means Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will air from Fall 2022 to Winter 2023.
COMICS
SlashGear

How To Fix Amazon Prime Video Not Streaming In 4K

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you have access to an abundance of shows and movies bundled together with other Amazon Prime perks. Much like Netflix or HBO Max, Amazon Prime offers streaming in 4K quality, and there are plenty of such titles to choose from. In theory, all you need to do is to launch the app on your device of choice. However, it's not always as easy as that. Have you launched your favorite movie on Amazon Prime Video only to find that it's not streaming in 4K? That's frustrating, don't worry, there are several things you can do to fix the problem.
TV SHOWS
PC Magazine

Ready for College? Download These Essential Apps First

College means new challenges and new responsibilities. You might not feel prepared to handle them, and the truth is, you're going to need some help. That should come from trusted people in your life and the resources offered by your school. But there's also a whole world of guidance in the palm of your hand.
EDUCATION
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Director Teases Season 3’s Action-Filled Scenes

The year 2022 has been a very great year for Star Wars fans in terms of content from the franchise. In addition to the release of The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm also released the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ with the Rogue One prequel Andor currently in development. And while this year is one of the most live-action Star Wars content the fans have ever received, some fans are still waiting for the Season 3 of The Mandalorian.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy