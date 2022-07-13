ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Spain’s running of the bulls: Six hurt but no gorings in Pamplona

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5I4n_0gdpTgcA00
World News

Six people were treated for injuries but initial reports said there were no gorings in the seventh running of the bulls at Spain´s San Fermín festival.

There were many hairy moments in the two-minute dash through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona on Wednesday.

Shortly into the race, one bull twice head-butted a runner before tossing him to the ground where he was trampled by other beasts and frantic runners.

In the bull ring, at the end of the run, another runner who had fallen and tried to get to his feet was surprised by a charging bull who butted him into the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I42VC_0gdpTgcA00
A calf charges in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Wednesday July 13 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

Four people in all have been gored, none seriously, during the festival’s seven runs bull-runs so far this year.

The festival ends on Thursday.

In the 8am runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, test their mettle to run ahead and alongside six fighting bulls and their guiding steer as they charge along an 875-meter route through Pamplona to the city’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying, street events, and the city’s food.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
The Independent

First runners gored at this year’s Pamplona bull running festival

Three people were gored at Monday’s run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, the first runners to suffer such injuries at this year’s event.Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one of the runners against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.Red Cross worker Jose Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull’s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.Three other people were injured. There are three more daily runs before...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Of The Bulls#One Bull#Charging Bull#The Sun Also Rises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
newschain

Anthony Ralston knows automatic European qualification is key to Celtic’s plans

Anthony Ralston highlighted the “brilliant” benefits of automatic Champions League qualification amid Celtic’s stress-free pre-season preparations. July and August have in recent years often seen the Hoops – who have won 10 out of the last 11 cinch Premiership titles – involved in crucial early European qualifiers with a squad that is still getting up to speed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chateau bags Rose Bowl glory for Balding and Buick

While the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (IRE) Incentive Scheme Rose Bowl Stakes did not quite pan out the way William Buick had planned, Chateau is still set for bigger and better things after a cheeky Newbury success. The Listed six-furlong contest comprised six runners, yet Andrew Balding’s representative found all sorts...
SPORTS
newschain

Van Gogh portrait could be worth £100m, says art historian

The never-before-seen Vincent Van Gogh portrait discovered by curators at the National Galleries of Scotland could be worth £100 million, an art historian has said. Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Thursday evening, Dr Bendor Grosvenor said the last Van Gogh self-portrait to be sold on the market fetched 71 million US dollars (£60m) in 1998.
VISUAL ART
newschain

Perfect Alibi hits Newbury target

Perfect Alibi is improving with every run and is set to step up in class following her all-the-way success in the UHY Ross Brooke Chartered Accountants Fillies’ Handicap at Newbury. Tom Marquand rode the Queen’s three-year-old daughter of Le Havre like she was the best filly in the race...
ANIMALS
newschain

Bevan French scores Super League record seven tries as Wigan thrash Hull

Wigan winger Bevan French broke the Super League record for most tries in a single game as he crossed for seven as they ran riot in a 60-0 win over Hull FC. Australian French, who is out of contract at the end of the season, scored four tries in the first half before grabbing three more to break Lesley Vainikolo’s record that has stood since September 2005.
RUGBY
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy