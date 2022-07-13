ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where to Watch and Stream A Good Year Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch A Good Year - Last updated on Jul 15, 2022. Best sites to...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Google Chrome users – update your browser ASAP

Google has released a security update for Chrome, and you should really go update. In a security advisory posted yesterday, Google says a high-severity zero-day vulnerability was patched. This was an active attack, meaning hackers are using it to get onto user computers. The update also fixes two other high-severity...
COMPUTERS
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel Free Online

Best sites to watch Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel on this page.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Year#Apple Itunes
technewstoday.com

Can You Watch Hulu Offline? How to Do It

One of the reasons why people like and use Hulu is that you can watch it offline. This is a very convenient app for people who travel and need something to watch on a long drive. This is truly a lifesaver when there is no Wi-Fi and you’re bored to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Showrunners Reveal Most Important Character in Game of Thrones Prequel

We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of House of the Dragon and there is little doubt that people have high expectations when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel series. Not surprisingly, it looks like the new show will once again put the focus on a Targaryen queen just like Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik confirmed that Rhaenyra Targaryen will be the most important character in the upcoming HBO drama.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Sling Launches ‘Freeview Weekends’ for Summer, With Free Streaming Online

Click here to read the full article. Sling has long been one of our favorite streaming services for watching live TV at home, and with more than 30 different channels on both its “Sling Blue” and “Sling Oranges” packages, there’s no shortage of sports, news or entertainment content to watch. But the streamer is giving its subscribers even more this summer with its “Freeview Weekends” experience. While Sling offers popular channels like AMC, Bravo, ESPN, CNN and E!, subscribers currently have to pay extra to get so-called “premium” streaming services like Showtime, Epix and Starz. That all changes with Sling’s “Freeview Weekends,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Teaming With Microsoft On New Ad-Supported Streaming Tier

Netflix revealed today that’s it’s teaming up with Microsoft to launch its new advertising-supported subscription plan. “In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner,” said COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

YouTube TV takes the No. 1 streaming spot with 5 million subscribers

There’s a new No. 1 in the world of live TV streaming in the United States. The leader, apparently, is YouTube TV. In a blog post penned by Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management for YouTube TV and Connected TV, the company says “today, we’re humbled that 5 million of you are currently on this journey with us.” That’s some 2 million more subscribers since the last time we got an update in October 2020, when YouTube TV crowed about having “more than 3 million” subscribers. The new 5 million number also includes those who are in the trial period, YouTube TV said.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel's I Am Groot Episode Receives Early Theatrical Release

The upcoming MCU animated short series I Am Groot is set to make its debut next month on Disney+ which will feature the mini-adventures of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character. While the series is not expected to have any ramifications in the MCU since it has its own continuity, there are still some excitement surrounding it and now it looks like you can get a chance to watch one of the episodes early.
COMICS
Android Authority

How to link Amazon Prime to Twitch

Upgrade to Twitch Prime by linking the two accounts. Twitch is one of the best live streaming platforms for gaming and has expanded into music, sports, and other entertainment. You can support your favorite streamers or become a streamer yourself. If you have a Prime account, you can get even more out of the Amazon-owned streaming platform with a free subscription to Twitch Prime when you link the two accounts. Here’s how to link and unlink your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta adds music and podcast preview on Lock Screen

Teased during the WWDC 2022 keynote, iOS 16 beta 3 revised build – and public beta version – adds music and podcast preview on the Lock Screen. Users just need to tap the cover of a song on Apple Music, Spotify, or a podcast while the iPhone is locked, and the preview takes over the screen.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy