Where to Watch and Stream Lords of Chaos Free Online

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
Comments / 0