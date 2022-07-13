ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

DIY Green and Cleaner Living program

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
schertz.com
 2 days ago

Going Green! If you are looking for more ideas for your "green" living choices, or...

www.schertz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hunker.com

How to Paint a Dresser: A Complete DIY Guide

Painting a dresser is one of the easiest DIY furniture makeovers you can take on, especially if the surface is flat and solid with minimal detailing. But no matter what you're working with, the most important things you can do to ensure the project goes well are to buy the right paint and do the proper prep work. With good paint and a little preparation, the actual furniture painting process is fairly simple.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: An Easy, Hand-Painted DIY Made This Outdoor Space Complete — and Ready for Summer

Do you love checking out photos of home makeovers — but feel overwhelmed by the idea of actually doing them? In our DIY Makeover Issue, we offer project inspiration, instruction, and helpful tips and hacks for every DIYer, no matter your skill level or budget. We can’t wait to see what you create with your new skill set — find it all here.
INTERIOR DESIGN
reviewed.com

Which paint sprayer is right for your next DIY project?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For me, the absolute worst part of any DIY project is painting or staining by hand. For example, painting kitchen cabinets. It takes forever, I always wind up with ugly brush marks, and no matter how careful I am, a drip dries somewhere.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Schertz, TX
Architectural Digest

7 Designer-Approved DIY Wedding Decorations

A quick craft or DIY wedding decorations can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. But as Virginia Frischkorn, founder of Bluebird Productions, an event company with offices in Aspen, points out, getting artsy can be about more than just saving your budget. “Events are all about creating memorable experiences for yourself and your guests,” Frischkorn says. “We love DIY’ing a few elements as the level of investment needed when you get your hands dirty creates really rich memories.” Alicia Fritz—founder of A Day in May Events based in Traverse City, Michigan—echoes those thoughts. “A great DIY project can be the perfect special touch to bring yourself and your partner even more so into the fabric of the celebration,” she says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
BHG

How to Get Scratches Out of Wood Floors: 5 DIY Solutions

Well-maintained wood floors add to your home's aesthetic. However, scratches on wood floors can distract from the polished look of a room. With pets and small kids, it's nearly impossible to prevent minor scratches, but furniture mishaps and heavy foot traffic can result in heavy gouges. Even water damage, mold, and wood-eating critters can leave unflattering marks.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living#Diy#Diy Green#Cleaner Living
House Digest

The Property Brothers Share Their Tips For Refreshing Your Bedroom

You may know HGTV's "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott as home renovation gurus, and with the quality of work they've done over the year,s personally and professionally, they've rightfully earned the title. These dynamic twin brothers wear a number of hats, have appeared on a number of reality shows transforming the lives of homeowners, and they created an online live mini-series through Bright that features the twin brothers providing home design advice, specifically catered to bedroom renovations, according to Architectural Digest.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

10 DIY Little Free Library Plans

Love the idea of sharing books with your community? Check out these amazing sets of free plans to build a DIY Little Free Library of your own. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CNN

Before our homes got smart: 7 vintage home gadgets that hark back to a bygone era

Dutch designer Jaro Gielens' basement is a sight to behold: The 1,000-square-foot space has been converted into a vault for one of the world's largest collections of small household appliances from the 1960s to the 1990s -- featuring mostly items in mint-condition. A niche pursuit, you might be thinking, but together these items hold stories that reach far beyond the walls of his home.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Tips to Avoid DIY Repair Disasters

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. The idea of saving hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of dollars when making home repairs is enticing. Surely you can repair those cracks in the wall, caulk around the bathtub, install a new toilet or change a light fixture.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Path Lighting

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Our part of California is wildfire country, so it’s surprising and even...
CALIFORNIA STATE
House Digest

Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee Reveals Her Wall Paint Secrets

As you design your home, there are different elements to think about, such as color, texture, scale, balance, harmony, and rhythm. You can achieve this by coordinating with the current structure of your home and inserting décor and furnishing of different shades and sizes to achieve your aesthetic goals. Some design decisions, such as lighting or window treatments, can be easy for some, but many homeowners can agree that finding the right paint color for your walls is the hardest part.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Make a Bold Decorating Move in Your Primary Bedroom

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at how to decorate your primary bedroom with bold wallpaper. Bold wallpaper—think florals, geometric patterns, tropical prints and intense colors—is having a moment. After...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy