DIY Green and Cleaner Living program

A quick craft or DIY wedding decorations can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. But as Virginia Frischkorn, founder of Bluebird Productions, an event company with offices in Aspen, points out, getting artsy can be about more than just saving your budget. “Events are all about creating memorable experiences for yourself and your guests,” Frischkorn says. “We love DIY’ing a few elements as the level of investment needed when you get your hands dirty creates really rich memories.” Alicia Fritz—founder of A Day in May Events based in Traverse City, Michigan—echoes those thoughts. “A great DIY project can be the perfect special touch to bring yourself and your partner even more so into the fabric of the celebration,” she says.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO