CCHD welcomes Dr. Holly Trice as nursing director

Dr. Holly Trice CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DENTON — On June 29, the Caroline County Health Department announced Dr. Holly Trice, DNP, RN, CHPN, as its new director of nursing.

In her new role, Trice will develop, plan and implement an integrated program of nursing services within the CCHD. She is responsible for providing services in the medical setting and for supervising registered nurse supervisors, as well as indirectly supervising subordinate licensed and non-licensed nursing staff. Trice's primary duties will include overseeing the CCHD’s Adult Evaluation and Review Services program and overseeing clinical staff and programs.

Trice brings to her new position a wealth of education and knowledge in nursing. She received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2018 from Salisbury University. Since 2018, she has served as the director of clinical services for Compass Regional Hospice. Her extensive nursing background began in 2006 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospice in Seaford, Delaware, and she has worked at the Queen Anne's County Health Department and Hospice of Queen Anne's Inc. She has also provided nursing instruction at Chesapeake College.

Caroline County Health Officer Robin Cahall said, “We are thrilled to add Holly to our team. Her expertise and leadership abilities will help us to continually improve the quality of care delivered by our clinical programs. Holly is deeply committed to the Caroline County community, which makes her an excellent fit for our public health mission.”

As a lifelong Caroline County resident and mother to three children, Trice is excited to take on a new role that allows her to help her community:

“As a nurse, I have always chosen jobs that directly benefit the community. I'm excited to continue serving Caroline County residents and improving health outcomes in the community where I live and have chosen to raise my family.”