ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

CCHD welcomes Dr. Holly Trice as nursing director

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ede4K_0gdpRJZz00
Dr. Holly Trice CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DENTON — On June 29, the Caroline County Health Department announced Dr. Holly Trice, DNP, RN, CHPN, as its new director of nursing.

In her new role, Trice will develop, plan and implement an integrated program of nursing services within the CCHD. She is responsible for providing services in the medical setting and for supervising registered nurse supervisors, as well as indirectly supervising subordinate licensed and non-licensed nursing staff. Trice's primary duties will include overseeing the CCHD’s Adult Evaluation and Review Services program and overseeing clinical staff and programs.

Trice brings to her new position a wealth of education and knowledge in nursing. She received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2018 from Salisbury University. Since 2018, she has served as the director of clinical services for Compass Regional Hospice. Her extensive nursing background began in 2006 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospice in Seaford, Delaware, and she has worked at the Queen Anne's County Health Department and Hospice of Queen Anne's Inc. She has also provided nursing instruction at Chesapeake College.

Caroline County Health Officer Robin Cahall said, “We are thrilled to add Holly to our team. Her expertise and leadership abilities will help us to continually improve the quality of care delivered by our clinical programs. Holly is deeply committed to the Caroline County community, which makes her an excellent fit for our public health mission.”

As a lifelong Caroline County resident and mother to three children, Trice is excited to take on a new role that allows her to help her community:

“As a nurse, I have always chosen jobs that directly benefit the community. I'm excited to continue serving Caroline County residents and improving health outcomes in the community where I live and have chosen to raise my family.”

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

Choptank Community Health Provides Produce Prescriptions for Students

Choptank Community Health System is providing produce prescriptions to Mid-Shore students through community partnerships with the Avalon Foundation and Caroline County Public Schools Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market. Funding for the project comes from a $25K grant through the School-Based Health Center (SBHC) Food Access Learning Network and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

The Rev. Gary Meekins appointed pastor of Harmony UMC

Bishop LaTrelle Miller Easterling and the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church recently announced the Rev. Gary Meekins has been appointed to pastor Harmony United Methodist Church near Millsboro. One of the oldest established churches in Sussex County, Harmony UMC is located at 27270 John J. Williams Highway. A...
MILLSBORO, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Police Department Welcome New Officers Tyquan Beckett and Cory Schuch

On June 16, officers Tyquan Wesley Beckett and Cory Scott Schuch graduated from the 88th Session of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy (ESCJA). ESCJA students complete approximately six months of intense training in various topics that prepare them to begin their careers in law enforcement. Becket and Schuch have now returned to the Easton Police Department (EPD), where they will complete another 300 hours in a field training program.
EASTON, MD
delawarepublic.org

Legacy mural in West Rehoboth celebrates iconic Black community

A new mural in West Rehoboth celebrates an iconic Black community. The new mural honoring the historic Black community of West Rehoboth was recently unveiled on Malloy Street. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural is the work of West Rehoboth native Terrance Vann, a prominent mural artist. The project was led...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caroline County, MD
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Denton, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Caroline County, MD
City
Nanticoke, MD
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Purzycki Encourages Residents to Participate in Expungement and Employment Fair Offered by the State Office of Defense Services

The FREE event will be held at Wilmington William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to join with the Delaware Office of Defense Services and other community partners in announcing a FREE expungement event and employment fair at Wilmington’s William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center, 501 North Madison Street, on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register for a one-on-one appointment with an attorney here. Free food will also be provided.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Officers graduate from Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy

DELMARVA – 25 law enforcement officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline, and Kent Counties graduated in the 88th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. Congrats to all our new men and women in Blue, and thank you for making the sacrifice to serve the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Hospice#Chesapeake College#Dnp#Rn#Salisbury University#The Queen Anne#Caroline County Health
starpublications.online

Shawn Brittingham appointed as president of State Board of Education

When Delmar resident Shawn Brittingham attended his first school board meeting 25 years ago, he had no idea where that path would lead. After serving on the Delmar School Board for 23 years and two years on the State Board of Education, he was recently appointed by Governor John Carney to serve as the president of the state board.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Three Ocean City Food Lion associates receive awards

(July 15, 2022) Nearly 300 Food Lion associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are three long-term associates from the Ocean City store. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Spotted Lanternfly Spreads to Del. Beaches as Sussex Co. in Quarantine

Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state. Five years...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Wilson Choy performs 1st orthopedic case at $124M surgical hospital

Surgeons at Beebe Healthcare's new Specialty Surgical Hospital performed surgery on its first patient, the Cape Gazette reported July 12. Rosella Gray has been a nurse for 20 years, working with Lewes, Del.-based Beebe for the last five, and she received the first surgery in the new facility. Wilson Choy,...
LEWES, DE
Wbaltv.com

$95M federal grant to help Maryland families with internet service

More Maryland residents are just one click away from faster and more reliable internet service. On Thursday, the state got a $95 million federal grant to help families and students get online. During the critical stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland students had to leave school and learn from home....
MARYLAND STATE
starpublications.online

Celebration of Life to be held for Timothy Wayne Hastings

A Celebration of Life will be held for Timothy Wayne Hastings at Trinity United Methodist Church, Elliott Worship Center, 17249 Philips Hill Road, Laurel, DE 19956, on Saturday, July 16 at noon. Please come and join the family. All family and friends are welcome.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in July

NEWARK, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its July drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday

Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Katie Cherrix

How to Eat Like a Local in Salisbury, Maryland

A mid-size college town, the city of Salisbury, Maryland has no shortage of places to eat. Working professionals, college students, and lifelong residents enjoy a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Salisbury isn't as much of a tourist destination as other cities in Maryland, but if you find yourself in the area, here are a few places locals love visiting at meal time.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County schools will remain closed Thursday for storm cleanup

BALTIMORE -- All Harford County schools will remain closed for summer programming Thursday as crews continue to clean up downed trees and thousands remain without power.Summer school, summer programs and meal distribution are all impacted."We want to thank those HCPS staff who worked today to begin the recovery process following storms across the county last night," the school system said. "HCPS staff will continue to monitor road closures and damage experienced throughout the school system. This closure allows additional time for staff to ensure the safety of students and staff when schools and offices reopen."More than 70 roads in the county were closed by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of them have now reopened. Drivers had to maneuver through intersections with no traffic signal for guidance. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman told WJZ about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
627
Followers
854
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy